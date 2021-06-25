The dress code at RDC Region 4 continues to reside in the minds of employees





Mr. Editor, Security personnel at the entrance to Region 4 of the Regional Democratic Council told me that I had to cover my arms to access the building and receive service as a visitor. However, nowhere in the grounds is there a sign with the so-called dress code for visitors and none are posted on the fence. When I asked the guard to show me the dress code, she couldn’t. After covering my arms as needed with fall / winter clothing, I was allowed access to the building where I inquired about the dress code before addressing my issue. No VIP was available to answer my questions, only the receptionist. She said there weren’t any in the compound, but the warden had it in mind and asked me if I would go to church in a sleeveless outfit. I replied by commenting on the secularism of the state and the DRC being a state agency. I was told to speak with another employee, which I did. She said people need to know how to dress when going to government places and ignored my concerns about the lack of a dress code and the fact that the RDC which serves all members of the the general public should not engage in discriminatory acts. In Guyana, are state agencies of the same caliber as places of worship? Guyana is a secular country with a tropical climate and high humidity. Most people dress for comfort and the weather. Due to the fact that the dress code in RDC resides in the minds of employees and guards, discrimination occurs. After I was told that visitors with sleeveless outfits are not allowed in the building, I went to the accounting department. Two visitors in sleeveless outfits were there to receive the clerks’ service. Although I don’t care what other people wear, I do have an issue with body shame, being treated differently, and embarrassment. The purpose of my visit to the RDC building was to find out from officials of the accounting department how certain figures were obtained on a document they issued. I have visited three times and I am still waiting for an explanation of the calculations made which really should have involved only additions, subtractions and percentages; simple math. I was told to visit again. The ability to deal with my issue over the phone or email was not offered or may not be available. There is 100% effectiveness in policing women who are probably considered to have exceptionally sexy arms and other body parts, but the jobs people get paid for in state agencies are not being done. with the same enthusiasm. Truly, Narissa deokarran

