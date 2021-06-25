Rick Owens Men Spring 2022





Instead of a rave, it’s more of a festival of love and gratitude, Rick Owens said of his men’s spring show, staged on the beach at Venice Lido in the middle of dub music, hand-carried fog machines and jets of water spitting huge arcs towards the shore. Despite this explosion of leads, Owens is at odds with the hedonistic impulses that are unleashed as pandemic restrictions loosen. I feel like there’s this voracious appetite to make up for the time we’ve wasted, he mused on FaceTime, squinting in the morning sun hours before the noon display. I thought we were going to come out of that feeling a little more grateful and a little more humble after experiencing a sense of helplessness that we had never experienced before as a generation. More from WWD Her all heroic collection, of perforated suits, wispy tops and puddle pants, mostly in white embraced hedonism, but didn’t want titled hedonism. I wanted a grateful hedonism, Owens said, then describing an elegant hippie vibe exemplified by the Led Zeppelin members in baggy stockings and open shirts. Owens said it would be the last of his COVID-19 era shows. He hosted four live events a few blocks from his apartment on Lido Island, not far from his factory in Concordia sulla Secchia, Italy, and they were all great. Here he exalted the tailoring, trimming the sleeves and armholes, leaving little more than decorative bibs in some looks. It’s a way to enjoy sewing in the summer, he shrugged, turning to show Frankenstein’s shoulder-length coat hanging down his back. (He puts straps in all custom items so they can be carried hands-free like a backpack.) His meticulously detailed press release says he used a number of workshops and specialist suppliers, including goldsmith Goossens and French feather workshop Maison Fvrier, who made some of Joséphine Bakers’ famous performance plumes. . The story continues Is Owens about to launch a haute couture collection? No, he says, explaining that his approach to fashion has always been to introduce flamboyance and glamor into ready-to-wear. I always wanted all of the most extreme trail possibilities to be possible during the day, he said. All my career I have tried to gently introduce a little excess into everyday clothes. As even with a t-shirt that is a bit longer and has a bit more drape and takes up a bit more space. He has a little more pageantry. I mean, it can happen with T-shirts, it can happen with black shorts, it can happen with sneakers. I think my main motivation is the banal exoticism. There was certainly nothing mundane about her skinny coats, flowing dresses, and licked flared pants with zippers. This season, he’s even showcasing a personal fog machine, which can be stowed in a pocket on the side of his platform boots. A fog machine is a rock concert. It is the incense in the church. So I love it, he says. It’s just a very simple device that has become a logo for me. Or if not, I turn it into one. Launch gallery: Rick Owens Men’s Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

