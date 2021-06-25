Marks and Spencer reveals Holly Willoughby’s favorite summer dress – and it’s in four colors





Marks and Spencer brought back the summer dress Holly Willoughby loves the most, revealing four gorgeous new patterns and colors. It’s easy to see why Holly has such a soft spot for this dress. the round neck midi dress is a classic and simple summer item – it has delicately puffed sleeves, a pretty skirt that falls perfectly to mid-calf, and a round neckline that provides good coverage for every occasion. You can wear it with a pair of white sneakers for a casual daytime look, perfect whether you’re shopping, taking a walk, or going out for brunch. READ MORE: Holly Willoughby Stuns In Mango Skirt But Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her Hair





(Image: Marks and Spencer)

Dress it up a bit with a pair of wedge shoes or heels and some trendy jewelry and you’ve got the perfect outfit for more formal events like business meetings, weddings or a fancy dinner party. The four different color options mean there is a version for every style and occasion. Choose white with pink polka dots for fun picnic vibes, while powder blue with white floral details would look lovely at the office or at a family event. The navy blue dress with small floral details will work equally well in the office as it is outdoors for lunch, and the red dress with larger white flowers is the dream for warm summer evenings for dinner – preferably during the hot holidays.





(Image: Marks and Spencer)

The dresses cost just $ 39.50 each, making them an affordable way to invest in versatile summer style. They are made from 100% viscose, which keeps you cool in hot weather, and is also a sustainable alternative to cotton.



MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city. Every day send yourself a free email around noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect read for lunch. The MyLondon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from town hall to your local streets. Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here. While not the most durable fabric on the market – the speed of fast fashion processes means viscose production can sometimes be very polluting – Marks and Spencer’s insistence on quality and durability of their clothes means that a dress should last you for the summers to come. The simple style, classic patterns, and flattering fit of these dresses mean they won’t go out of style and will no doubt become a wardrobe staple. Do you think MyLondon should tell a story? Email [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos