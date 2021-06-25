Fashion
Discover the 30 most beautiful beach dresses for summer 2021
Summer is officially here, which hopefully means some serious beach weather is on the horizon. Long days swimming in the ocean, watching the sunset, and enjoying dinner with a view are at the top of my personal wish list, especially after having had such an unusual summer last year. Dreaming of those days to come, I also imagine the whole pretty beach Dresses I can finally wear, from evening outfits to seaside dinner looks.
The ideal beach dress is comfortable, easy to wear and effortlessly chic and is preferably made of a lightweight fabric to keep you cool during peak summer temperatures. I went ahead and did some research on the internet to find the best beach dresses for you so we could all start our wardrobes for the coming summer months. From chic linens and colorful knits to strapless pieces, below are the 30 cutest beach dresses for summer 2021, as well as some cool swim blankets in case that’s more of your beach look.
Mango Ruched midi dress ($ 40)
This color will really highlight your tan.
Free people Leanna tube dress ($ 108)
I want to book a vacation just to wear this beauty.
True to the brand Alexia mid-length dress ($ 199)
Color trend alert! Pink chewing gum is officially everywhere.
Mango Cotton-blend knit dress ($ 60)
This model screams summer.
H&M Smocked bodice dress ($ 20)
This dress looks a lot more expensive than it is.
Caravan Paqari long dress ($ 498)
Holiday atmosphere.
Reformation Hosby dress ($ 128)
Talk about a versatile dress.
Mara Hoffmann Aliz linen dress ($ 195)
There is no summer more classic than stripes and linen.
Camila coelho Athena crochet dress ($ 198)
Pair it with your favorite swimsuit.
Reformation Ametrine linen dress ($ 248)
For a barbecue on the beach.
Matteau Embroidery Dress ($ 680)
I would like one in each color, please.
Mango Fringed knit dress ($ 80)
The fringe detail makes it a dress you can wear all year round.
Riot on the beach Shiloh cover ($ 164)
You are guaranteed to get compliments in this one.
H&M Flared dress ($ 40)
So Chic!
Zara Striped linen-blend dress ($ 50)
How fun is this dress?
Gaia worship Crochet midi dress ($ 398)
A touch of texture is always a good idea.
H&M Sleeveless dress ($ 25)
Comfortable and chic.
True to the brand Bellamy mid-length dress ($ 289)
I am obsessed with the details of the tie.
Mango Dress with pleated details ($ 120)
Tiered dresses always feel raised.
Endless summer Look Into the Sun long dress ($ 98)
The cutouts on this one are so good.
Paco Rabanne Striped dress ($ 890)
This color blocking!
Xirena Loraine dress ($ 286)
You will come back to this dress year after year.
Nanushka Wendi tunic ($ 268)
How cool is this patchwork detail?
H&M Shirt dress with tie belt ($ 40)
H&M is on fire right now.
Bikinis Frankie Debbie Knit Dress ($ 225)
This dress just makes me happy.
Velvet Celesta dress ($ 218)
This neckline is so unique.
Lisa Marie Fernandez Hooded linen kaftan ($ 595)
When you’re in the mood for color.
H&M Ruffled dress ($ 25)
A crowd favorite for sure.
Ganni Striped cotton dress with straps ($ 285)
Can I suggest this for a day on the boat?
Zara Pointelle dress ($ 40)
Leave it to Zara to craft the coolest outfit of summer 21.
Then: A stylist told me 5 swimwear trends that will define summer
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
Read more about Who What Wear
