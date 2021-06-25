Designer Neith Nyer talks about breaking free from the fashion calendar

Brazilian designer Francisco Terra of fledgling French brand Neith Nyer says the covid-19 crisis freed him from the need to follow the usual fashion manual.

Terra hosted one of the few live catwalks during Paris Men’s Fashion Week which started on Tuesday, but he did so outside of the official lineup and in his own style.

His intimate show, with a hundred guests, took place Thursday at the Consulate, an art center installed in a former electrical substation, and was followed by a four-day pop-up store to obtain the direct customer feedback.

“The Covid allowed me to see clearly (…) to free myself from the shackles of the calendar and the seasons,” the 37-year-old man told AFP in his studio apartment in Paris.

This is the first time since the launch of her label that Terra has not applied to be part of the official Paris calendar.

And after more than a year of lockdowns and virtual gatherings, he said he had no interest in making music videos like the vast majority of fashion houses.

“Clothes are made for a living. I was very frustrated with these digital presentations last year. I couldn’t get into them,” he said.

As the French fashion federation declares itself “democratic,” giving equal weight to all members, Terra said trying to match the huge shows of mega-brands was a struggle for fledgling brands like hers.

Another major obstacle has been the insistence on separating the weeks for men and women.

“It has been a problem for me from the start. I freed myself from gender issues, I always mixed them in my shows.”

Dates are also difficult, Terra added, as the women’s ready-to-wear shows fall in March and September when the “concept stores” that ensure their biggest sales have often exploded their budgets for the season.

There are other practical considerations, like wanting to sell coats in September rather than waiting for winter shows when it’s already cold.

And while it is financially important to present your work during fashion week, when the buyers are all in Paris, the catwalks are less vital in terms of image.

“I don’t think we really need the schedule,” he said. “The image of a young brand is on Instagram, with celebrities.”

Its sales have been boosted in the past by American singer Miley Cyrus wearing one of her pink silk dresses or model Bella Hadid appearing on social media in one of her silk skirts and asymmetrical latex tops.

There is also a very current focus on the environment.

The new collection offers hand-colored denims, recycled cashmere for its second skin tops and vegetal leather jackets.

“It’s a challenge,” he admitted. “When we talk to customers about recycling and organic, they think everything will be tough, ugly or sad.”

Hence all the bright colors.

“The total pink look, maybe that’s my color,” he said with a smile.

“I am determined to make sure that people wear colorful clothes in Paris, which is very chic but also very dark and gloomy, especially in winter.”