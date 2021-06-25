FestivalAFRICANA brings Rwandan fashion, art and culture to Pittsburgh





Rwanda and Pittsburgh have something in common: the country of East Africa is known as the “land of the hills”. The two regions will share a connection this weekend for “FestivalAFRICANA: Rwanda”, an event showcasing designers of fashion, beauty and culture. There is an in-person component on Friday as well as virtual offers from Friday to Sunday. The festival is produced by the Pittsburgh-based company FashionAFRICANA, an organization based on a global celebration of fashion, culture and social justice. “I’m always very motivated by the creative process involved in planning an event like this,” said Demeatria Boccella, of Squirrel Hill, who founded FashionAFRICANA. “My background is arts and culture and I really want to highlight not only fashion and design, but also culture and what inspires these creatives to do what they do. “ This event was to be completely virtual. Organizers added an in-person event Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Grable Visitor Center at Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze. There will be an online celebration from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. From 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, there will be an online documentary film presenting Rwanda through the eyes of fashion designers, artists, artistic producers and a Grammy-nominated jazz singer. The programming will be rebroadcast online from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Virtual events are visible on the AFRICANA Festival website. Boccella said the Frick is a perfect place because of its “gardens and beautiful campus”. Those attending Friday’s party will have what Boccella calls a “preview” of the weekend’s events, which includes a lookbook of fashion designs. Guests can register here. Boccella said she launched FashionAFRICANA to “advance the cultural equity of the African diaspora through the prism of quality programming that illuminates artistic and cultural history”. It has gone from a regional event to an event of international scope thanks to the FestivalAFRICANA. The series of events premiered in fall 2020 with an online spotlight on Ghana. It is a multi-series educational platform that explores black beauty, culture and history through fashion and art. For this festival, Boccella collaborated with MoonLook from France and Illume Creative Studio from Rwanda. MoonLook is a company that showcases African brands and creatives. Illume Creative Studio is a communication agency. Creative Director and Curator Anne Mazimhaka and Producer Joan Mazimhaka co-founded Illume Creative Studio. Boccella is co-producing the event with Nelly Wandji, Cameroonian gallery owner based in Paris and specialist in brand and retail. Courtesy of FestivalAFRICANA FestivalAFRICANA: Rwanda showcases fashions, art and other creations at an in-person and virtual event from June 25-27. Boccella said the combination of virtual and in-person events creates a way to reach people around the world. “Rwanda has amazing fashion, interior design, jewelry and even beauty products,” Boccella said. “Each area that we highlight at FestivalAFRICANA brings its own unique aesthetic.”

