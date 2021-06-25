How to dress for a return to the office | Fashion





I used to think that going to work and doing my job were the same thing. But since last March, I’ve been doing my job but I’m not going to work. I work everyday, but I never go to the office or to shows. So I guess it turns out that going to work and doing my job are, in fact, two different things. Back in the days when there were computers in offices but not in homes, you had to go to work to do your job, so the two activities got mixed up in our minds. We imagine them together, like snow and Christmas Day, as if they are linked in the natural order of things. Now that I’ve realized that doing my job and going to work are two entirely different activities, I wonder how to do them at the same time (for whatever reason). There are a lot of interesting conversations to listen to in the office, and having a snack involves taking an elevator and then standing in line at the counter to pay, rather than opening the fridge and eating cheese. It seems very time consuming. How did I manage to do anything? But when it comes to trying to go to work and do my job at the same time, I’m not at all in conflict over what activity to dress for. My work-at-home outfits are dull. I’m not a maverick enough to be one of those people you see in video calls with a tuxedo jacket and bed hair, so my outfits on the laptop are respectable but energy efficient. Anything more ambitious than an interesting necklace is wasted on a video call, and no one is looking at you anyway, they’re too busy murdering you based on the shelves behind you. Dressing to go to work is totally different: more matchy-matchy, squarer, quite more impactful. I’ve never really been a pantsuit person, because they make me feel like I’m overly dressed theatrically and I say that as a person who’s never happier than a dress. evening. But now that I’ve recognized going to the office as a social and professional ritual rather than part of my job, dressing for it makes perfect sense. After all, if I had to focus on work, I would stay home, right? Jess wears a blazer, 69.99, pants, 29.99 and heels, 79.99, all zara.com. Vest, his. Styling: Melanie Wilkinson, assisted by Peter Bevan. Hair and makeup: Sophie Higginson uses Sam McKnight and Benefit hair care

