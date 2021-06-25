Yo or hell right? Long green dress by Vidya Balan by Masaba Gupta

While Vidya Balan covers several magazines this month, she also struts around in style in her various outfits. the Parineeta the actress is neck and neck in her promotional work for Sherni and is busy giving several media interviews. After killing in traditional six yards, Vidya also chose modern designs to go with it. She had midi dresses in her promotional wardrobe and we also admired her maxi dress very recently. Her styling team took to her Instagram account to share photos of her new look and we are blown away.Yo or hell right? Vidya Balan in Ritu Kumar for Sherni Promotions.

Vidya’s long green floral-print dress belonged to the house of Masaba Gupta. It was a classic Masaba design with its signature color scheme. The green collar wrap dress had a thigh slit in the front and made the outfit more sultry. Vidya kept her style simple with her hair tied back in a bun and ditched all jewelry and opted for a pair of earrings only. Brown lips, winged eyeliner, and contoured cheeks completed her look.Yo or hell right? The yellow Sharara of Madhuri Dixit Nene by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor.

Vidya Balan for Sherni Promotions

Vidya Balan (Photo credits: Instagram)

While we personally loved the whole look, what do you think? Do you approve of it or do you think it’s too simple for your liking? Leave your comments by tweeting them to us or simply choose the option you want in the box below.

(The above story first appeared on Sports Grind Entertainment on June 25, 2021 at 11:00 am IST. For more information and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment, and fashion life, log onto our website sportsgrindentertainment.com).