Sara Ali Khan in Rs 3k One-Shoulder Green Mini Dress Nails Chic Casual Look in New Ad

Sara Ali Khan in a mini dress nails the chic and casual look. (Photo: YouTube)

The fashion police are very impressed with Sara Ali Khan after photos of the young actress in chic outfits from her new advertisement surfaced on social media. For this particular publicity, Sara made fashionable statements in several different outfits including dresses and playsuits.

She was also seen in a one-shoulder green dress from the shelves of Asos in a few scenes in the commercial. Sara accessorized the minidress with gold hoops and a dainty bracelet, and completed her outfit with heels.

Sara tied her hair up in a ponytail for this look. As for makeup, Sara lined her eyes with jet black kohl and wore nude lipstick.

See the pictures here:

Sara Ali Khan in a photo in her new commercial. (Photo: YouTube)

Sara Ali Khan in a photo in her new commercial. (Photo: YouTube)

This green asymmetric Vesper mini dress is currently out of stock on the Asoss website. It is priced at 30 or about Rs 3,097.

Screenshot from Asos website.

Sara Ali Khan is a fashionista in every sense of the word and has a stunning wardrobe of casual outfits, dresses as well as ethnic outfits. Her style is generally minimalist, but with that, too, Sara manages to pull off stunning appearances every time.

Sara Ali Khan, last seen in Coolie No 1 of the 2020s, will next appear in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

