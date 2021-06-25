6 best affordable men’s swimwear under $ 50 in 2021

The summer season has officially arrived, which means now is the time to treat yourself to a pair of affordable men’s swimwear in classic colors and trendy prints to help you look stylish and feel relaxed. comfortable in the water. “Guys should always have a swimsuit that makes them look as cool as their favorite jeans or the sneakers they love,” stylist Brian Coats previously explained to us in our guide to the best swimwear for men.

While shopping for swim shorts might seem overwhelming, a classic style you can go for is a mid-thigh trunk cut because “they work on a lot of different body types,” fashion stylist Michael told us. Fisher in the aforementioned guide. Stylist Courtney Mays Kevin Love and Chris Paul are clients who have also recommended mid-thigh swimsuits in the past and called them the “most flattering” style regardless of your height and noted that they deliver a “look. cleaner”.

To help simplify your search for men’s swimwear, we’ve selected some popular mid-length options from reader-favorite brands and retailers like Macys, Nordstrom, Amazon, Kohls and more. We’ve also rounded up the swim shorts with longer and shorter crotches to give you a variety of styles. These six men’s swimwear are also $ 50 and under, giving you more flexibility to stock up on styles you love and give your favorite styles to your dad or father figure before July 4th.

And while you go shopping, don’t forget to bring other summer essentials like sunscreen, sunglasses, a beach towel and pool float. Other unique beach accessories that you might not have thought to throw in your backpack include beach tech, like wireless headphones and tablets like the Apple iPad or Kindle. from Amazon.

Club Room’s 7 inch swimsuits made in sizes Small to 2XL feature an elastic waistband with drawstring closure and three pockets. These popular swimsuits come in six colourways, ranging from summery options like Pink Combo and Yellow Combo to darker shades like Blue Combo and Aqua Combo. Macy’s also sells 10 solid colors, like Deep Black, Aqua Splash and Pink Sky if you prefer. The brand claims that these machine washable swimsuits offer a classic fit and are made from quick-drying polyester fabric.

Sonoma Goods For Life Flexwear Swimsuit

These polyester shorts are also water repellent and feature a sports mesh, which provides an extra layer of coverage and support, famed stylist Andrew Gelwicks explained in our guide to men’s swimwear. The mesh is optional and you can feel free to cut it if you prefer more ‘freedom’ “the trunks will rest better and dry faster. It’s one more step towards the swim commando”, previously told us the famous stylist Michael Fisher. Sonoma Goods’ top rated swimsuits come in 12 styles and five sizes.

Speedo doesn’t just swimming goggles and swim briefs he also creates top rated swimwear like the Colorblock Volley. Beyond the mesh net and two side pockets with flap closures to help you store your smartphone, the Volley sports UPF 50+ cover and is available in four colors: Peacoat, Faded rose, Speedo Black and Blue lemonade. The size is a little more limited than the other styles in this listing, but you can order it from Small to Extra Large.

If the father figure in your life appreciates a good impression, you can choose from eight eye-catching options like Vintage Floral and Palm geometry at Blue leaves and Printed Stripes. Like the Speedo Volley shorts mentioned earlier, the Rokka & Rolla swimsuits are also made from a UPF50 + fabric. UPF 50+ is considered “excellent protection” against the sun’s rays, certified dermatologist Anna Guanche, MD, FAAD already told us in our guide to UPF clothing and swimwear.

The Goodfellow & Cos style goes up to a size 5XL, making it the most inclusive option on our list. The brand claims that these shorts are made from 100% recycled polyester and offer UPF50 + protection. Besides its top rating, these classic black shorts are also the best-selling pair of swimsuits at Target.

Although LL Bean is known for its outdoor gear and duck boots, the brand also makes swimwear for men, like these popular classic Supplex sports shorts. LL Bean claims that these shorts are made from 100% water repellent nylon and have UPF 50+ protection. They are also available in seven colors and feature a combination of side seams and welt pockets on the back.

