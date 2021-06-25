How Gossip Girl Inspired a Generation of Fashion Lovers

When stylist Eric Daman posted on Instagram a photo of the new cast of the next Gossip Girl reboot at the end of 2020, it has been propelled into the stratosphere of endless programs and has become the conversation center of many fashionistas online.

Set for release in July on HBO, the new series stars Canadian actress Jordan Alexander and It-boy Evan Mock wearing updated versions of the classic. Gossip Girl School uniforms some would say not only defined, but set a whole new expectation for fashion on TV in mid-August.

For an aspiring fashion writer who wanted more than anything to move to New York City while in high school, the original Gossip Girl It was perhaps the first time that I had been exposed to true fashion beyond the pages of a magazine. In a time when social media didn’t exist like it is today, here’s New York style in all its glory, from the preppy outfits of the Upper East Siders to the more quirky look of Brooklynite Jenny Humpfrey, who was applying to date Parsons. , the fashion school I ended up going to, no doubt inspired by the show.

While main OG characters like Blair Waldorf and Serena Van der Woodson were punctuated with their own style basics (Blair, a prepster with a penchant for headbands, and Serena, a bohemian goddess who often wore thin ties, sequined vests and blazers), the characters on the new series traded oversized varsity jackets, biker shorts, Louis Vuitton mini tote bags and of course, a slight emphasis on emerging designers with bags from JW Pei , for example. Of course, costume designer Daman for the original and reboot was known to do the same the first time around.

“We picked up on what’s happening in the New York style, on the streets and in the world, infusing that with the influencer and the Instagram world to make it something very current and very relevant,” said Daman on the new series. “It’s the modern world, and it’s easy to point out.”

When the original premiered in 2007, New York fashion had been defined for almost 10 years previously for a slightly older generation thanks to Sex and the city, or Daman worked with famous stylist Patricia Field. Suddenly, the doors opened to a younger audience to try their luck with their wardrobe.

“The New York style and being New Yorker for over 25 years definitely influenced the way actors dressed and the look of the girls,” says Daman, who was camping outside private schools. from the Upper East Side for ideas. “It made sense to use a lot of high-end labels and mix up downtown designers. The essence of New York fashion DNA was central to the creation of these characters.

It was not uncommon then to see a Burberry cardigan paired with Sam Edelman boots, for example. “It was important to have a little Easter egg for things that could be accessible to viewers and not make it a world completely out of everyone’s reach,” he adds.

Likewise, the series was an exuberant supporter of fashion product placement on TV, with fans associating not only brands, but specific items, with their favorite characters. Blair, for example, couldn’t be seen without a Jennifer Behr headband or Roger Vivier heel. For this reason, the fashion of Gossip RifI live today in a very specialized way.

“Yet to this day there is a whole cottage industry on resale sites dedicated to digging up the Marc by Marc Jacobs pieces worn by Blair and selling them for a hefty price,” says Tyler McCall, editor-in-chief of Fashionista and self-proclaimed Gossip Girl historian, whose #WaldorfWednesdays and #SerenaSaturdays have become an Instagram signature. “Eric has worked very well with contemporary designers, like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Nanette Lepore and Rebecca Taylor, and secured a spot on Gossip Girl could sell them products.

“Gossip Girl was really one of the first shows of this genre – a contemporary teen drama – to use the capital F mode in this way, ”adds McCall. “Bringing that approach to something like a CW show had certainly not been done before. [Daman] says trying to get clothes for season one was like “pulling teeth” because designers didn’t really understand the value of having product placement on TV versus long loan time necessary to turn. Of course, once the parade blew up that changed completely and you could have teenagers running around Paris in couture. It wasn’t totally realistic obviously, but the fantasy was fun and I think it really paved the way for basic cable shows to play around with fashion in costume design in a way that they wouldn’t. ‘had never done before.

More unique, too, was the intentional courier clothing sent throughout the series. One of the best examples is Blair and Chuck Bass, the famous couple in a love-hate relationship.

“I was really playing with their tone,” Daman says. “Chuck’s pocket square would match Blair’s headband and there were those kind of ties that would tie them together. Even if you don’t realize this is happening visually, there is something that brings them together. “

For creators too, Gossip Girl opened a new perspective on television and fashion collaborations and also inspired them in unexpected ways. Take Anna Sui for example, who first met Daman in the 90s while modeling for some of his shows. Sui posted a Gossip Girl-inspired collaboration with Target in 2009.

“I think everyone was so fascinated by this and really inspired by it,” she says. “What I liked most was that it inspired a whole new generation of young women and men to dress up. Things had gotten so laid back by then. It was fun to see people aspiring to dress up. shopping and dressing like the girls. She remembers traveling to China during the show and even feeling the show’s influence on fashion culture. “Every young woman in China has asked me: “Where’s the village of Greenwich?” And “Where’s the upscale neighborhood?” I just thought it was a phenomenon, people all over the world were watching, even though they didn’t have it on their usual TV. They were watching it on the Internet.

If anything, the fashion in the new series will likely be as striking as the original series, if the trailer is any indication anyway, especially at a time when many of us are indulging in the urge to. travel via television rather than IRL travel. Much like the original series, the reboot comes at an inflection point in culture.

“Gossip Girl hit just at the end of the Bush era and the start of the Great Recession, and I think everyone was looking for a bit of absurd escape, so that was just another part of the fantasy that Jenny would have the resources for the pay ‘with YSL Roady bags or Chuck can travel to Germany to get Blair’s favorite Falke socks, ”McCall adds.

Just as we grab another pair of tracksuits, the new Gossip Girl might inspire a peacock moment, even if you don’t leave the house.