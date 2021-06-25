Paul Smith let the great outdoors define his spring 2022 men’s clothing – WWD

Don’t read too much about the “outdoor exploration” theme that Paul Smith attributed to his bouncy spring menswear collection.

“It’s not about hunting and shooting and fishing. It’s more like “Finally, we’re out!” ”He said, expressing this universal desire for fresh air and open spaces after long periods of shelter in place.

The tourists of yesteryear – including the era of leisure costumes – came to mind when looking at shirt jackets, jackets, and safari styles matched with Bermuda shorts or pleated pants, and accessorized with hats. sun and shoulder bags.

In fact, Smith was just showing that a costume can now be made up of many different elements. He coined the term “new work wardrobe” for bespoke items made from a range of fine Italian fabrics, the color unifying the top and bottom pieces.

And there, what colors! Smith has a vacation home in Lucca, Italy, and he’s borrowed shades of Tuscan terracotta, Mediterranean skies, and those spectacular summer sunsets, giving his programming a summery feel. Bold sunflower prints looked great on camp shirts.

When Smith started out in men’s clothing, men’s stripes were available in navy and white, burgundy and white, and not much else. He pioneered multi-colored stripes and they looked great here as a comfy diving top or a loose sweater with the ease of a sweatshirt.

The designer also used vintage tent stripes for a nylon bag collaboration with Japanese luggage maker Porter.

Smith’s creative video showed models parading down an indoor runway set consisting of a wavy ceiling and speckled floor resembling a vintage Formica kitchen table. But take out those elegant and cheerful clothes for a walk.