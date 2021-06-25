7 fashion choices you must add to your wardrobe if you love Rachel Green from Friends





Upgrade your style with these fashion choices inspired by Rachel Karen Green.

If Friends is your comfort show and watching it over and over again gives you inexplicable bliss, then you’ve come to the right place. We certainly can’t decide which character is our favorite as each character has their own unique personality traits that we love. But when it comes to fashion, no one can beat Rachel Green. Throughout the series, Rachel’s impeccable sense of style has been widely applauded by the masses. Even 17 years after the show aired its last episode, Jennifer Anistons’ outfits are still admired by young girls and many fashion lovers are still recreating her amazing looks. Here we have a list of some fashion choices inspired by Rachel Green. Pleated skater skirt Throughout the series, from season 1 to season 10, Rachel has too often been spotted wearing skirts, especially those of the pleated variety. Maybe she wanted to keep her cheering days alive with these stylish pleated skirts. One of our favorite looks for the star is when she teamed them with a high neck sweater and knee-length leather boots. Price: $ 19.99 Buy now Graphic T-shirts Graphic t-shirts were an important part of Rachel Greens’ casual wear and she wore them in style. Ranging from pretty florals to quirky slogans, her most popular t-shirt is the one that said Save the Drama For Your Mama. Her collection of printed t-shirts has inspired many young girls to incorporate them into their wardrobes. Rachel usually kept the base color white or black. Price: $ 12.99 Buy now Denim overalls Denim overalls were a huge part of the fashion world in the 90s and continue to thrive. Rachel was seen donning the overalls while doing her daily household chores like doing laundry, having coffee or just hanging out in the apartment. They look super comfy and also give off an urban vibe that never really goes out of style! Price: $ 29.99 Buy now Leopard prints Watching the show for the millionth time, I noticed Rachel had sported the leopard print a few times, usually in a top or a dress. The leopard print portrays her fierce and confident side which reflects her strong and courageous choices. I mean, not everyone can decide that they don’t want to be a shoe anymore and start their journey as a purse or a hat. Price: $ 16.98 Buy now Mandarin Necklaces Mandarin collars have always been an avant-garde neckline and Rachel Green certainly played a role in their popularization. Rachel pulled the mandarin collar off the satin top styles with a Cheongsam-dress apron she wore at Phoebes’ bachelorette party. It’s a chic look that Rachel vouches for and shows how to wear it effortlessly. Price: $ 21.22 Buy now High socks One of our favorite outfits from Rachel Green is when she pairs knee high socks with a pleated plaid skirt. Do you remember the episode where she kept Marcel and he ran away? Yes, apart from Phoebe who took the ball for Marcel, it was also Rachel’s chic outfit that stuck to our heads and made quite a statement. Price: $ 15.99 Buy now Wide beach hat Rachel went all out with her beach look when she stepped out in a wide straw hat. While going to visit Phoebes’ mom in Montauk, Rachel went for an over-the-top beach look with this hat the band laughed at and then put on when it started to rain. This hat will surely give you all the Rachel Green feel and let’s face it, it also makes a great umbrella for unexpected rains. Price: $ 19.99 Buy now X

