Beyonc clothing line criticized for lack of body diversity | Fashion





Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park line has been criticized for its lack of body diversity. The Flex Park swimwear capsule, due to launch in July, would positively and boldly celebrate the spirit of confident self-expression and individuality, according to the press release. But a promotional photo from the range, which features celebrities such as beauty influencer Kristen Noel Crawley, actor Quincy Brown and plus-size model Tabria Majors modeling the neon orange range of bikinis, swim shorts and swimwear, prompted commentators to ask why there is no sizable inclusiveness for both genders. I love the women’s range, but what about the men? wrote a no one under the post, which appears on the Womens Wear Daily Instagram. Where are the plus size male mannequins? It was about time too. Another wrote: Where is the variation in male body shapes? Still masculine and muscular Boring. While a user rang the doorbell asking: what about guys with normal bodies? Last year, the number of plus size men’s clothing lines grew by 24%, including the boohooMan and Jack & Jones lines. But despite the fact that the average consumer in the UK and US is dubbed the plus size, buyers have fewer options than full-sized ones, according to market research firm Edited. In October of last year, the Rihannas Savage X Fenty lingerie line featured Steven G, a plus-size male model, and photos of him went viral on the internet. The model criticized the media portrayal of male body shapes, telling The Guardian: The message the company sends to the plus size community is ultimately to decrease your confidence until you are a decent size and that you can then show yourself, and that’s not OK. The large size market is expected to be worth 500 billion by 2027. A photo from the Ivy Parks Icy Park commercial in February. Photography: YouTube / WeAreIvyPark The Ivy Parks swimwear line is Beyonc’s fourth collection with Adidas. The first iteration of Ivy Park was launched with Topshop in 2016. But after allegations of sexual assault against Sir Philip Green came to light, which he denied, Beyonc stepped back his shares and assumed full ownership. from the line in November 2018. The singer dropped a winter-themed collection in February dubbed Icy Park.







