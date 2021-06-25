Mismatched fashion is in fashion. 6 ways to master mixing

QUICKLY on the afternoon of last month my boyfriend looked puzzled when I walked out of my room. What’s going on here? he asked, tilting his head as he looked at my outfit: a tie-dye Proenza Schouler dress under a crisp khaki trench coat from Gap. Looks like you can’t make up your mind. The truth was, I couldn’t, I didn’t. It was the first time I had put on a real outfit in over a year, and choosing just one aesthetic was too difficult.

Many women face a similar situation as the United States opens up and we dive into our long neglected wardrobes, revisiting the processes of dressing decisions. It’s hard to be satisfied with just one thing, we want to wear it all. The result is a wacky, counterintuitive style or a crafty look that, when working, is best described as the sartorial equivalent of chaotic good.

I can’t wait to get dressed. I do it for grocery shopping, said Leandra Medine, a New York-based fashion writer known for her mismatched skills. She attributes the newfound popularity of the trends to over-excitement. Personal style is a significant form of self-expression that was sharply cut off during the pandemic, she said. And after a year of pent-up energy, curiosity, emotion, rage, were at a turning point where we can finally resume this form of self-expression. Ergo, we did everything to make our looks as creative as possible.

Unexpected color combinations like this signature '70s marigold and brown knit skirt and crisp sea foam stand out on the newly crowded city sidewalks.



Take Morgan Rossi, global director of clients at LinkedIn in New York. The only shopping I did in my forties [was for] really special pieces, said Ms. Rossi, 30. And these are the first things I wanted to wear when we got back to real life. Eager to pull out her booty, she piled up several disparate purchases at once. Recently, she paired Manolo Blahnik feathered heels with Nili Lotan utility pants, two lockdown acquisitions for a family dinner.

Less expert dressers must use more strategy when it comes to the mismatch effort, employing equally creativity and restraint. The outfit should be unexpected and effortless, but never put on without thinking. It should be cohesive and thoughtful, but not rigidly coordinated. It’s a balance that is easy to go wrong.

Those who have mastered algebra in high school may want to adopt Ms. Medines’ formula: if you don’t match the bohemian aesthetic with the classic, polished with the grunge, I like to establish an equation in which the tendency is calmer. , like polite, takes two parts [of the outfit] for each part of the stronger trend, like grunge.

If fractions aren’t your strength, New York designer Rachel Comey advises you: start slowly, with small steps. Start by wearing styles that you wouldn’t normally wear and see how you feel. Classic prints, stripes, polka dots, plaids are a good entry point as they go well with other designs. You can also stick with a pattern and experiment with scale, such as mixing exaggerated and tiny polka dots, as demonstrated below in On the Dots.

Contrasting prints in lemony tones make morning commutes more fun.



More confident clashers create outfits that have a subtle connecting thread running through them like the petal pink color of two different floral prints or the ease of a puffy blouse and airy sports shorts. The barely noticeable cohesion of the look lends it an I don’t know why, but it works in quality.

Ms. Medine thought the mismatch approach reflects the many, sometimes incongruous, roles women play: the whole look touches so many different identities in a way that says, I am all of these things.

I don’t know which identities I was riding on with my trench coat and tie-dye look. Maybe that of a free hippie, a little poseuse (the dress) and that of a sensible adult who has taken back her life (the trench coat). But that’s the beauty of dressing, it allows us to try out different and opposing identities as a way to explore ourselves.

With that in mind, this sane hippie plans to stay the course. And no guy grimaces can dissuade me.

MADAME MIX-A-LOT

A foolproof guide to succeeding 6 conflicting clothing combinations

Shirt, $ 188, hopeforflowers.com; Skirt, $ 1,530, Miu Miu, 212-641-2980; Sunglasses, $ 350, lowercasenyc.com, Pullover, around $ 720, mollygoddard.com; Shoes, $ 795, Salvatore Ferragamo, 212-759-3822

On the points

Layering macro and micro polka dots is twice as fun, but touching this combo could trigger dizziness in passers-by (objectively little fun). Take inspiration from the balanced ensemble above and choose a color for all your spots. The resulting look will elicit smiles, not fainting spells.

Vest, around $ 410, rejinapyo.com; Skirt, $ 685, coperniparis.com; Bag, $ 1,590, Balenciaga, 212-328-1671; Shoes, $ 650, manoloblahnik.com

Try Time Warp

A seemingly dated 1970s brown and orange palette can look surprisingly current when paired with cheerful pastel hues like lavender or sea foam. Try a bold knit sweater like this with a simple silky wrap skirt or preppy pink chinos instead of grabbing those same old jeans.

Shirt, $ 128, ralphlauren.com; Pants, $ 1,495, chloe.com

The strange couple

Do you have flowery pants idling in the back of your wardrobe? No? Well find some and pair them with a classic striped Oxford. A shared timeless quality is what makes these seemingly jarring designs work together. And like any good couple, they bring out the best in each other: the floral pants give the shirt excitement, and the striped shirt subdues the sensation pants.

Sweater, $ 195, rebeccataylor.com; Blouse, $ 990, Salvatore Ferragamo, 212-759-3822; Skirt, $ 3,100, Dior, 212-931-2950; Shoes, $ 295, caroncallahan.com

Color theory

Mixing patterns takes practice. Newbies should try to layer different prints in similar colors, which will create cohesion. For example, this cardigan, plaid skirt, and floral top are all in sync because they feature related shades of green.

Rachel Comey Shirt, $ 375, box pleat, 512-445-4500; Skirt, $ 890, carolinaherrera.com

Opposites attract

If there was a time to throw off the taboos on wearing sportswear, it would be a year spent at home in spandex. As we reappear, try experimenting with pieces in your wardrobe that you never thought to pair, like technical nylon running shorts and a puffy silk top. The whimsical blouse is made more casual by the obvious black shorts, and the airy ease of the two pieces ties them together.

Shirt, $ 790, proenzaschouler.com; Shorts, $ 40, nike.com; Shoes, $ 625, Manolo Blahnik, 212-255-2600; Sunglasses, $ 350, lowercasenyc.com

Flowery journey

Have you accumulated worth of floral clothing gardens over the years? Don’t feel like you can only wear one at a time. Choose different floral prints with similar base colors, like the white and pink flowers pictured in the outfit below, and pair them with confidence for a less predictable summer look.

A classic Midtown striped shirt makes a strong statement when paired with a playful peony print.



