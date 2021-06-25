Fashion
Mismatched fashion is in fashion. 6 ways to master mixing
QUICKLY on the afternoon of last month my boyfriend looked puzzled when I walked out of my room. What’s going on here? he asked, tilting his head as he looked at my outfit: a tie-dye Proenza Schouler dress under a crisp khaki trench coat from Gap. Looks like you can’t make up your mind. The truth was, I couldn’t, I didn’t. It was the first time I had put on a real outfit in over a year, and choosing just one aesthetic was too difficult.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS
What pieces are you most looking forward to wearing this summer? Join the conversation below.
Many women face a similar situation as the United States opens up and we dive into our long neglected wardrobes, revisiting the processes of dressing decisions. It’s hard to be satisfied with just one thing, we want to wear it all. The result is a wacky, counterintuitive style or a crafty look that, when working, is best described as the sartorial equivalent of chaotic good.
I can’t wait to get dressed. I do it for grocery shopping, said Leandra Medine, a New York-based fashion writer known for her mismatched skills. She attributes the newfound popularity of the trends to over-excitement. Personal style is a significant form of self-expression that was sharply cut off during the pandemic, she said. And after a year of pent-up energy, curiosity, emotion, rage, were at a turning point where we can finally resume this form of self-expression. Ergo, we did everything to make our looks as creative as possible.
Take Morgan Rossi, global director of clients at LinkedIn in New York. The only shopping I did in my forties [was for] really special pieces, said Ms. Rossi, 30. And these are the first things I wanted to wear when we got back to real life. Eager to pull out her booty, she piled up several disparate purchases at once. Recently, she paired Manolo Blahnik feathered heels with Nili Lotan utility pants, two lockdown acquisitions for a family dinner.
Less expert dressers must use more strategy when it comes to the mismatch effort, employing equally creativity and restraint. The outfit should be unexpected and effortless, but never put on without thinking. It should be cohesive and thoughtful, but not rigidly coordinated. It’s a balance that is easy to go wrong.
Those who have mastered algebra in high school may want to adopt Ms. Medines’ formula: if you don’t match the bohemian aesthetic with the classic, polished with the grunge, I like to establish an equation in which the tendency is calmer. , like polite, takes two parts [of the outfit] for each part of the stronger trend, like grunge.
If fractions aren’t your strength, New York designer Rachel Comey advises you: start slowly, with small steps. Start by wearing styles that you wouldn’t normally wear and see how you feel. Classic prints, stripes, polka dots, plaids are a good entry point as they go well with other designs. You can also stick with a pattern and experiment with scale, such as mixing exaggerated and tiny polka dots, as demonstrated below in On the Dots.
More confident clashers create outfits that have a subtle connecting thread running through them like the petal pink color of two different floral prints or the ease of a puffy blouse and airy sports shorts. The barely noticeable cohesion of the look lends it an I don’t know why, but it works in quality.
Ms. Medine thought the mismatch approach reflects the many, sometimes incongruous, roles women play: the whole look touches so many different identities in a way that says, I am all of these things.
I don’t know which identities I was riding on with my trench coat and tie-dye look. Maybe that of a free hippie, a little poseuse (the dress) and that of a sensible adult who has taken back her life (the trench coat). But that’s the beauty of dressing, it allows us to try out different and opposing identities as a way to explore ourselves.
With that in mind, this sane hippie plans to stay the course. And no guy grimaces can dissuade me.
MADAME MIX-A-LOT
A foolproof guide to succeeding 6 conflicting clothing combinations
On the points
Layering macro and micro polka dots is twice as fun, but touching this combo could trigger dizziness in passers-by (objectively little fun). Take inspiration from the balanced ensemble above and choose a color for all your spots. The resulting look will elicit smiles, not fainting spells.
Try Time Warp
A seemingly dated 1970s brown and orange palette can look surprisingly current when paired with cheerful pastel hues like lavender or sea foam. Try a bold knit sweater like this with a simple silky wrap skirt or preppy pink chinos instead of grabbing those same old jeans.
The strange couple
Do you have flowery pants idling in the back of your wardrobe? No? Well find some and pair them with a classic striped Oxford. A shared timeless quality is what makes these seemingly jarring designs work together. And like any good couple, they bring out the best in each other: the floral pants give the shirt excitement, and the striped shirt subdues the sensation pants.
Color theory
Mixing patterns takes practice. Newbies should try to layer different prints in similar colors, which will create cohesion. For example, this cardigan, plaid skirt, and floral top are all in sync because they feature related shades of green.
Opposites attract
If there was a time to throw off the taboos on wearing sportswear, it would be a year spent at home in spandex. As we reappear, try experimenting with pieces in your wardrobe that you never thought to pair, like technical nylon running shorts and a puffy silk top. The whimsical blouse is made more casual by the obvious black shorts, and the airy ease of the two pieces ties them together.
Flowery journey
Have you accumulated worth of floral clothing gardens over the years? Don’t feel like you can only wear one at a time. Choose different floral prints with similar base colors, like the white and pink flowers pictured in the outfit below, and pair them with confidence for a less predictable summer look.
Styling by Rebecca Malinsky, Hairstyle by Ledora Francis, Makeup by Andrew Colvin, Model Viktoria / Supreme
The Wall Street Journal is not remunerated by the retailers listed in its articles as outlets for the products. The listed retailers are often not the only retail outlets.
Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]