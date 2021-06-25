Man killed, 4 injured in robbery shooting outside Hollywood Hills, Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian – CBS Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was killed and four others injured in a shooting attack during an attempted robbery outside the Hollywood Hills home of Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian early Friday morning. The shooting was reported at 2:05 a.m. outside the house in the Blue Jay Way and Thrasher Avenue area. READ MORE: $ 1,000 basketball made with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Lakers jersey to benefit his Skyhook foundation “Boom, boom, boom, there was a lot of gunfire,” Eric Fujier, a neighbor of Saghian, told CBSLA. Los Angeles Police said two suspects were driving Blue Jay Way when they saw two men on the street. The men are said to have visited Saghian. The suspects stole high-end items from the men, and while the robbery was being carried out, a security guard from Saghian saw what was happening and attempted to intervene. “He (the security guard) got out of the car, he intervened, he shot the bad guys, he was shot in the stomach, he’s in critical condition,” Fujier said. During the exchange of gunfire, the security guard, the two robbery victims and the two suspects were all injured. The suspects jumped into the back of a dark-colored Audi sedan with a fleeing driver and fled, police said. READ MORE: California lawmakers reach deal to pay off unpaid rents and extend moratorium on evictions until September 30 Shortly after, this same car was spotted and stopped by police at Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Drive in West Hollywood. One of the suspects was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. “At that point, they made a traffic stop,” LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said. “The three men were in the car. They asked the firefighters because two of these men were suffering from gunshot wounds. “ The second suspect was taken to hospital, police said. He was handcuffed to a stretcher as he boarded an ambulance. The driver was arrested. Meanwhile, the security guard and the two theft victims were also hospitalized. The security guard, a retired law enforcement officer, was in critical condition. The conditions of the two theft victims were not clear, but the two were stable, police said. A representative for Saghian told CBSLA that he was neither robbed nor injured in the incident. It is not known if he was in the house at the time of the shooting. A handgun was recovered from the Audi. It was not known whether the stolen items were also found in the vehicle. NO MORE NEWS: Bail reduced to $ 100,000 for Wynne Lee, accused of driving rage shootout that killed Aiden Leos Investigators are uncertain whether this was a crime of expediency or whether Saghian was targeted. No name has been published.

