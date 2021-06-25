Alesha Bowman Launches Kansas City’s First Plus Size Weekend to Celebrate Inclusive Fashion | KCUR 89.3

The first four-day festival celebrating taller bodies in Kansas City kicked off with serious nostalgia for gym classes Thursday night at Swope Park.

“Think back to when you were in elementary school… usually everyone picked the fat kid last,” says Kansas City Plus Size Weekend founder and president Alesha Bowman. “So today we just want to level the playing field. We’re going to come out here. We’re going to play. We’re going to run. We’re going to have a good time.”

The “Full Field Day” is the first of several events taking place in Kansas City this weekend, all with the goal of empowering tall people to be fearless leaders “despite their size, weight or weight. their structure “.

“I’m so excited. It’s been two years since we had the first idea to come together and make this happen,” said Tajuana Blackmon, event vice president and lifestyle blogger.

Tonight’s sold-out fashion show will feature plus-size models from as far away as St. Louis, area designers like 79 Pink and a special performance by Kansas City rapper Amira Wang. For those who didn’t get tickets fast enough, the images from the fashion show will be shared online at a later date.

“For a lot of people, it’s like I never see my body in this form. I never see my body on a catwalk. I’ve never seen my body in sexy clothes,” Bowman says. “It’s going to be an experience.”

There is also a sold-out pool party on Saturday and the whole weekend ends with a vendor fair on Sunday afternoon. Bowman says people might be surprised to learn that there are at least 20 plus size stores in the Kansas City metro area.

“And it’s more than clothes on Sunday,” Bowman says. “We have a candle maker who carves tall bodies into candle shapes.”

The plus-size weekend concept is far from Bowman’s first foray into spreading this kind of inclusiveness in the fashion industry. She has a plus-size second-hand store at 4243 Troost Ave., where affordability is an equally important part of her business model.

“When you can’t even walk into the store and find something that’s trendy and affordable at the same time … It’s kind of like, what’s the point?” she told KCUR’s Up To Date earlier this year. “Who do you make clothes for?” And who will be your customer of tomorrow? “

Although Bowman has never personally struggled with body positivity, she knows some of her customers do, so she puts a lot of effort into creating the right atmosphere in her store. On the walls, she posted self-affirmations, including lyrics to songs from icons like Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion.

Courtesy of Alesha Bowman You can find aLESHed + at 4243 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.

Another must? No mirrors in the locker rooms. Bowman says it’s because no matter how tall you are, there’s a lot of self-sabotage in a locker room. Putting mirrors in the public part of the store forces you to view your outfit in an “organized space of positive waves”.

“If this is something you don’t like, I’m here to help you figure out which shapes would make you more comfortable,” she says. “And most of the time, there are other customers here. So they make noise at you and tell you how beautiful you are and all that. And it’s just a great, uplifting moment.”

Business has been going well for Bowman since she expanded and reopened her store this spring. But last fall, during the pandemic, she drew on her personal savings to pay her rent. A $ 10,000 surprise check from the Ellen DeGeneres Show helped her get back on her feet.

“I give all the accessories to Ellen and her team.”

Bowman says that if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to have a good time as often as possible.

“Tomorrow is not promised to us,” she said. “If you spend a lifetime worrying about what someone will say if you wear a swimsuit at the pool, that’s not a good way to spend your time. Go ahead and have fun.”

Kansas City Plus Size WeekendThe program of events runs until Sunday, June 27. The Frames & Figures Fashion Show and More * Pool * Ooza Twilight Swim are both sold out, but more info on THE BIG BANG! The seller’s explosion on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. is online.