Fashion
The most beautiful summer dresses are on sale for as low as $ 15.99 at Mango right now
One of the shopping puzzles that many people face? Where to mark beautiful pieces that you won’t see everyone in your group of friends wearing. If you’ve ever been to a wedding or special event wearing the same Zara dress like another guest, you are not alone.
If you’re ready to mix things up and start adding new brands to your wardrobe, now is the perfect time to invest in some pretty pieces from Mango. The Spanish brand looks a lot like Zara, except a little more under the radar here in America.
The Mango summer sales just went live and the prices are up to 50% off including tons of gorgeous summer Dresses marked as low as $ 15.99. Whether you love mini dresses, floral dresses, or easy and light dresses, Mango has something for every aesthetic right now.
The key to shopping Mango summer sales? You have to be quick! Sizes sell out fast, so if you see a style you like, add it to your cart and make your purchase ASAP.
Check out some of the best summer dresses available at Mango summer sales below.
Short pleated dress, $ 29.99 (Original $ 59.99)
This pretty floral dress is perfect for work, but can also be dressed up for a daytime wedding.
Ruffled dress in organic cotton, $ 15.99 (Original $ 29.99)
The details of ruffles on this sunny yellow dress add the perfect touch of femininity. If yellow is not your color, it is also available in white.
Printed dress with balloon sleeves, $ 29.99 (Original $ 49.99)
The avant-garde silhouette of this printed dress makes it look a lot more sophisticated and expensive than it actually is.
Short flowing dress, $ 19.99 (Original $ 39.99)
The perfect piece to slip on, whether you’re heading to brunch or the grocery store, this flowing dress is comfortable and flattering.
Ruched midi dress, $ 19.99 (Original $ 35.99)
If you like a little more coverage, this midi dress is a great deal under $ 20.
