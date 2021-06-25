The best underpants for shopping and beach-to-street style

Boxer shorts of all varieties have replaced the bandage skirt of yesteryear (from the early Kardashians) and Coachella’s denim layer, says Turner, the Los Angeles-based stylist to musicians like Grimes and Kim Gordon. As the trendy swimwear is sort of cut higher in the front and almost invisible in the back, the beach boxer briefs present an avant-garde solution. Turner also pairs boxers with all the sneakers she bought during the pandemic. I love their look with a bowling shirt.

The same pair of shorts are suitable for all truly genderless wardrobe additions. This weekend in Palm Springs I saw @siduations wearing a pair of ’90s beach boxers, says Turner. He’s the ultimate club kid and has probably seen his fair share in raves like Limelight. However, beyond the beach, the mini-shorts are alive and well. Pradas Spring 2022 The menswear collection went live last weekend with styles ranging from neo-runway to rocky shore in tiny bottoms, while Fendi showed off pastel iterations with cropped workwear. You can rock them on the streets and on the sheets! enthuses the stylist Including McGuine, who shares the styling work between ribs for clients like Luna Blaise and Ugg (he just finished a shoot for the brand with Dennis Rodman, Evan Mock and Omahyra Garcia). Love the new Telfar x Ugg collaboration, McGuine said of the publisher’s favorite designer capsule for the Australian surf label. Unisex boxers out of print at once.

Personalization is the key to making the underwear-inspired garment look more like an outerwear. Something about seeing a girl leave her New York apartment wearing her boyfriend’s pants and a simple tank top with accessories touches me, McGuine says. Turner agrees that it’s essential to accessorize in the direction you’re heading with glasses, jewelry, and shoes. I think it’s always important to bring your own personality into the look, she says. I would mix a relaxed Oxford cotton button down shirt with rolled up sleeves, a casual half tuck, to have it polished a bit with a sleek flat leather sandal. Add a layered gold chain with charm pendants and a few minimal stacked rings like the ones from Catherine bentley or Nude and golden.

Below are the best boxers and mini shorts to buy and style for every summer getaway:

Americana

For American stripes, one of my favorite brands right now is Les Girls Les Boys, McGuine says. The identity of this brand is only in the name, and I saw their boxers on a good friend of mine, Gray Sorrenti, which he shares. She casually turns them around in her indoor and outdoor wardrobe.

Les Girls Les Boys Woven pencil stripe boxer brief

American Eagle striped stretch boxer briefs Hom Beach Boxer

As if the boxer classica

Earth tones

Like sands through the hourglass, long live the days of earth tones. Aritzia has the most fabulous nude colors, Turner says of her Claremont boxer-style shorts she bought this weekend. Alternatively, the sparkling lurex version of Oserees would thrive under strobe lights at night.

Frankies Bikinis Boxer briefs in silk Fifi Animated boxer lounge shorts

Entireworld block print shorts

Osree Lumire high-waisted lurex shorts Khaki Rainbouu double boxer briefs in linen

Silky Bermuda

I’ve always been a fan of silky Bermuda shorts, says Turner. They aren’t suitable for everyone, but the key is to find a length that suits your body proportions.

Kes Time Out silk Bermuda shorts H&M silk-blend Bermuda shorts

Brilliant white

Boxer androgyny is very endearing and sexy, McGuine says. In pristine white, loose cuts are a stylist’s favorite for livening up seasonal basics anywhere. Boxers are an international it-thing.

Unisex Ushatva Mini Shorts 4.5 inch Gap oxford boxer briefs

Ludovic de Saint Sernin silk-satin boxer shorts $ 357 $ 178 MATCHESFASHION.COM Prada logo-plaque high-rise cotton-terry shorts

Summer prints

I definitely have a printed silk boxer brief for dressier moments, says Turner. For summer prints, she likes Melody Ehsani. She is the modern day creative woman I admire her because she leads her life believing that the smallest changes one individual makes can change the outcome for the collective, she says. Misbhv is a brand I love about Grimes, Turner adds, although she admits that she doesn’t imagine him sitting in the sun.

Versace Rsor De La Mer silk boxer briefs Melody Ehsani wave print shorts

Misbhv shorts and Bermuda shorts

Skating and sport

I love the skate shorts look, says Turner, referring to the tracks from Vuitton to Celine. They’re comfy, flattering, and ultimately remind me of Umbros I wore with oversized tees in high school, you can dress it up or down like you would with jeans. She loves the Nikes Jordan collection for women that launched just a few years ago. This color combo reminds me of a Malibu beach club in the 80s.

Nike Air Jordan WMNS Essential Diamond Shorts

Diesel S-Dena Lightweight Twill Boxing Shorts Le Superbe Hanging Out boxer briefs

Inspired by the 90s

This short film by Ashley Williams is about my love of horrible ’90s tribal tattoos, says Turner. I love the look on bubblegum pink shorts more than the skin. Watch Tom Ford for a taste of nature.

Ashley Williams Runners’ Short Tattoo Tom Ford zebra silk boxer briefs

Ultra-Cropped

Shorts are getting shorter and more comfortable, and we love it, McGuine says of the super-short length that’s reminiscent of a birthday sleepover. Took dressing clothes on the streets.