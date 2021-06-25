Plattsburgh students organize to challenge dress code





PLATSBURGH, NY (WCAX) – Plattsburgh high school students crossing the graduation stage on Friday to receive their diplomas are leaving a legacy that goes beyond their classroom work. This week, three students from Plattsburgh planned a protest for seniors in less than 24 hours in hopes of changing high school dress code policy. I texted the senior class discussion group and everyone seemed disappointed with the idea, said Alex Suarez, a senior at PHS. Suarez and other students say they are fed up with having a dress code imposed by school administrators for wearing clothes considered too revealing. Those who break the policy are given a t-shirt to wear over their clothes for the day. If they refuse, they are sent home for the day. Suarez says the students thought the policy was not applied the same to everyone. Lots of inconsistencies in the dress code we have at school. it’s just people who have more curves or just a different body type, you are treated very differently, said Isobel Bond. You can’t control your body type and I don’t think it should interfere with your education. To protest the policy, the students all showed up at school wearing clothes that violated the dress code. They wanted to send a message that the policy was out of date. it’s problematic that parts of our body – our thighs or parts of our stomach – are distracting, said Olivia Kenney. At first they were all greeted with T-shirts at the door by the principal, but during the first period the student ambassadors were called to the office where they had a meeting to talk about the changes they wanted to see. We all agreed that there are limits that need to be set, Kenney said. She says school officials told them they had considered changing the dress code, including not requiring thick straps for tank tops and changing the length requirements for shorts. This new dress code has been implemented for the remainder of the school year. It’s even more restrictive than what we’re advocating, Kenney said. The seniors say they have now passed the baton to the junior class to hold the district accountable and make other changes. Even though that doesn’t take effect for our final year, I’m glad we’ve paved the way for these future students, Suarez said. A lesson for these students to speak up and stand up for what they believe in. I think that’s a great example that even young people who are told they can’t do things can do things, Bond said. Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

