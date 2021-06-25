Vetements launches new fashion brand in July – WWD





Vetements will unveil a new brand on July 22 – the first step in creating “a new version of what a conglomerate might look like.” “It’s time to dare, to do different things,” Guram Gvasalia, co-founder and CEO of Vetements, told WWD in an interview Friday night, when the Zurich-based house released a short teaser video instead of a new collection during the predominantly digital version of Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The clip, showing glittering scenes of modern cities, high-tech factories and a supermarket checkout interspersed with blossoming flowers, ends with a blinking eyeball superimposed on the launch date of a “secret project.” Gvasalia declined to name the brand, but said the collection would have a different aesthetic from Vetements, draw inspiration from male dress and dress codes, but “speak to all genders.” He will report to the new Gvasalia Family Foundation, described as a “new laboratory, a multidimensional platform for young talents, which could one day replace traditional conglomerate structures by redefining the spaces of co-working and co-creation of” experiences ”. The foundation is to provide mentorship, technical development, production, supply chain, distribution and financial support. “That way new brands can stay true to their own aesthetic and not be forced to chase market trends, or worse, have to sell their souls to industry demons,” Vetements said in a statement. Gvasalia first disclosed his intention to create a platform for young talent in October 2019 when he spoke at the WWD Fashion and Retail CEO Summit, outlining the need for infrastructure, leverage and appropriate know-how that a company like Vetements can provide. On Friday, he described the new platform as a “safe haven for talent” that will not be “removed by a corporate structure”. He also clarified that brands are based on an idea and design concepts, rather than an individual or figurehead. Additions to the platform in the future might not necessarily be in the fashion industry, said Gvasalia, noting how Vetements recently extended its brand to food by launching a branded burger with the Moscow fashion retailer. KM20. Separately on Friday, Vetements announced that it would launch version 2.0 of its fast food meal at KM20 in new neon packaging, and launch a global expansion with burgers later this year, “with its next stop in South Korea.” . Vetements unveiled a spring 2022 collection online last May that includes prints of green computer code representing the virtual reality environment of the “Matrix” films. Founded in 2014, Vetements and its designer co-founder Demna Gvasalia are widely credited with starting the streetwear trend in fashion. Demna Gvasalia left Vetements in 2019 and now focuses on Balenciaga, where he has been Creative Director since 2015. See also: Guram Gvasalia talks about new platform, strategic growth and real commitment Vetements diversifies with a hamburger EXCLUSIVE: Demna Gvasalia Exits Vetements







