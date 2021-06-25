Bride-to-be lost five dress sizes over fears her wedding photos were her “before” photos

Bride-to-be Emily Drummond gave up five amazing dress sizes after swearing her wedding photos would never be her weight loss before the photos.
The 26-year-old has gone from a size 20 to a size 10 by giving up calorie counting and eating the food she loves.
I joined Slimming World in January 2020 weighing 18 pounds and 4 pounds, says Emily, who has now lost over 6 pounds after being stimulated when her boyfriend Paul Campbell asked the question.
I can’t believe how far I’ve come.
“I never believed in my life that I could have lost more than a 6th grade having the freedom to enjoy the foods I love.
I went from a size 20 to a size 10 and can’t wait to walk down the aisle in my chosen wedding dress.
“The date is set for September and we kept everything going so that we could have the wedding we were dreaming of.
It wasn’t the easiest of trips for Emily, however.
I’ve spent years trying to lose weight and feel like I’ve tried every weight loss method available, she says.
But I never managed to stick to it for more than three days.
I found the calorie counting way too vague and was always amazed that you could have a take out as long as it matched your calorie count.
A Slimming World study found that Emily, of Newcastle, County Down, was far from the only one who found it difficult to count calories.
Almost three-quarters of adults said they felt it took away their freedom to enjoy food.
Slimming Worlds Carolyn Pallister agrees, saying: From a health perspective, it’s important to think about the foods you eat and not just the calories they contain.
While Emily’s goal was to be a slimmer bride, an all-you-can-eat vacation and trip to Las Vegas followed Paul’s proposal and by Christmas 2019 she was the heaviest she had ever been.
Christmas Eve brought the final straw, she says.
My mom gave everyone matching pajamas. I opened mine and saw they were a size 20, that’s it.
Fifteen days later she joined Slimming World and has never looked back.
Emilie Drummond
Starting weight: 18th 4lbs
Current weight: 12th 0.5lb
Total weight loss: 6th 3.5lbs
BEFORE
Breakfast: Ketchup-covered sausage sandwich or a hot sausage roll from the local bakery
Lunch: A baguette-meal garnished with chicken sauce with sweet pepper accompanied by a bag of chips to share, a chocolate bar and a soft drink.
Having dinner: At least two takeaways per week or spaghetti bolognese made with jar sauce and garlic bread
Snacks: Cookies and chocolate chips.
AFTER
Breakfast: Fruit salad or Slimming pancakes or Ham and egg cups
Lunch: Homemade soup or leftovers from the night before dinner
Having dinner: Homemade lasagna and fries
Nibble: Fruits, flavored fat-free yogurt, puff pastry mini marshmallows
