Hers, hers, everyone: gender equality underwear is getting (a little more) mainstream





We are building the brand we wish we existed when we were younger. Abby Sugar, Co-Founder and CEO of Play Out Apparel Most fashion offerings are gender binary compliant, but for non-gendered people, this can make tasks as mundane as shopping for downright Sisyphean underwear. Consider Victorias Secret. After opening in 1977, it dominated the $ 38 billion lingerie market selling a hyper-sexualized, hyper-gendered beauty standard. The only problem was that even as a mall brand it was designed with White, slim, cisgender, traditionally feminine in the lead. After years of ignoring demands for inclusion from transgender and plus-size women, the brand replaced its Angels with the VS Collaborative, a group of representatives including transgender model Valentina Sampaio and openly gay celebrities including footballer Megan Rapinoe, who will appear in advertising campaigns and on Victorias Secrets social media platforms.

A new generation of underwear brands are hoping to meet this growing demand for change, even though gender-neutral brands currently represent a small portion of the overall lingerie market. Urbody is one of those brands. Mere Abrams, a non-binary influencer, and Anna Graham, an entrepreneur, launched the brand in March. The site sells underwear which, according to its website, inspires acceptance, self-love and gender freedom. Urbodys technical clothing, compression fabrics, built-in storage space, flip flops with pockets are available in a wide range of sizes and are designed for people of all gender identities. Another brand, TomboyX, which was founded via a Kickstarter campaign in 2012, creates underwear in a range from XS to 4X. Known for their colorful boy shorts and boxers for people who need flies or hammocks and those who don’t TomboyX has seen its sales increase 50% year-on-year since 2017.

Then there is Play clothes. Founded in 2013 by Abby Sugar, who identifies as queer, and fashion designer E Leifer, who identifies as non-binary, Play Out designs underwear (in addition to streetwear) for all gender identities and sizes XS to 5X. Twenty percent of all net profits go to LGBTQ + and Black Lives Matter organizations, and the brand is backed by fashion investors, including Andy Dunn, founder and former CEO of Bonobos, a popular menswear brand. Play Out is known to elevate the term gender equality as opposed to genderless or gender neutral clothing. Differentiation goes beyond semantics, they say. It’s not about muting femininity or masculinity with androgynous clothing, but rather making a variety of styles available to people of all genders and sizes. In Her Words asked Sugar and Leifer to tell us more about the gender equality market and talk about the future of this growing industry.

Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity. What is the difference between fair and non-sexist clothing? Leifer: There is an assumption that doing something gender-neutral means taking it off the gender spectrum altogether. For many people, gender neutral or androgyny reads masculine. This is not what we were building. For us, the vision is more about inclusiveness and expanding what a product can be and by whom it can be worn. We have colorful prints and basic solids, but any style can be worn by anyone for everyone. We don’t have male or female sections on our website, nor any assumptions about what you should wear based on how you express your gender.

There’s that post-apocalyptic, beige, baggy style that people think of when they hear genderless, which is limiting. We want to create an equal shopping experience for everyone, regardless of how you express yourself. All of our bottoms have either a flat design or a pocket design, and all of our tops are essentially unisex. Whether you’re extra small or 5X, it’s still the same price, and every style is available in prints and colors as well. What was missing the most in fashion when you founded Play Out? Sugar: Years ago, when I was shopping for underwear as a lesbian or when friends in the LGBTQ + community were shopping for women, there was a great genre: lacy and skinny things. Men’s underwear was more comfortable, but it didn’t fit flies and pouches. I was constantly wondering why can’t we have the same comfortable and cute designs with shapes that also adapt to our bodies? We are building the brand we wish we existed when we were younger. Every week we get emails from customers saying that when they land on our website it looks like a safe space. I send them to the whole team. Queer, trans, non-binary, gay and lesbian people have been styling their hair longer than we are alive. People want to be seen. They want to feel safe. They want to feel good about themselves and find clothes that help them move around the world freely.

Why has it taken so long for egalitarian styles to enter mainstream fashion? Leifer: Gender neutral has always been present in fashion, but even when less gendered items are sold to women or girls, they tend to be conceptually positioned as borrowed from boys. For example, boy shorts for girls or boyfriend jeans for women, which are just looser jeans. Marketing today remains hyper-gendered and mainly for the male gaze, because the binary of gender sells. And once big companies make money, they rarely change.

By dividing the genders, you create a social hierarchy. So I don’t see equality being achievable in fashion or beyond without breaking down the gender binary. This does not mean that everyone has to be non-binary. Anyone can be as female or as masc as they want. The younger generations have already understood this. They don’t want to be told how to shop or how to express themselves. They want to be marketed in a completely different way. And to me, it speaks of progress. The fashion industry has long excluded and demeaned marginalized groups who just want to have the same cute styles in their sizes and be represented in marketing. It shouldn’t be revolutionary, but it still is. Is gender fair clothing the future of all clothing brands? Leifer: Yes. The larger cultural conversation is just starting to meet us where we left off, which is great because it’s hard to fight on your own. But like any culture change, there will be brands that authentically do gender equality and brands that don’t. Food tastes best when made with love. This is also true in fashion, especially for men’s and women’s clothing, as they are mission-driven and serve the LGBTQ + community as a whole.

Shopping can be incredibly tense for everyone, but it is especially difficult for non-compliant and non-binary people. It's always: I don't see myself in the way these things are displayed. I don't know if I should catch it because it's modeled after a stick figure, and I don't know if I'm wrong. These anxieties exist for everyone because we have been so exclusive in the way we market clothing. But when you go to a site and see a cute pair of underwear modeled after someone with upper surgical scars but wearing flat front boxers, you're going to have a different experience. There must be a place where people can shop where there are only people and products: these are underwear, these are pants, these are tops and you can style them as you like. wish. You can finally feel free.







