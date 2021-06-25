I just moved from New York to LA and I already dress so differently Here’s how

Like many people in the past year, my life has been completely uprooted in the midst of the pandemic. Not only did I land a new job in Los Angeles, but I also undertook a move across the country from Brooklyn in a town I had barely been to before. To move out THE had always been on my bucket list, but there’s nothing quite like a lock to make you realize how precious space and easy access to the outdoors can be. So after selling or giving away every piece of furniture I own, I made the trip to New York City to the west coast.

I quickly realized some things: umbrellas and chunky boots are outdated and it’s almost always cold after dark no matter what how hot it is during the day. That meant editing a ton of my previous winter boots and coats and embracing versatile pieces that withstand the daily sway between the blazing sun and chilly nights. During the process of settling in to my new hometown (I’ve always been an east coast girl), I had a lot more sartorial epiphanies that caused me to completely reconfigure my closet. Without a doubt, the pandemic has played a role in a few of these changes, but the cultural shift from a hyperactive city life to a relaxed life on the West Coast has been the most significant factor. To see all of the trades and changes I’ve made to adjust to my new lifestyle, continue scrolling below.

1. Goodbye blazers

It really hurts to say that, but my current collection of blazers isn’t as played as it used to be. There was hardly a day that I wouldn’t wear one as a New Yorker, but after moving to LA I went for languid layers that feel less structural and stuffy. The perfect illustration? A large button that functions as a pseudo-jacket as well as a statement piece with shiny metal jewelry. The oversized shirt is also a big trend right now, so I bought them in all kinds of designs and colors.

2. Sneakers dominance

It might seem a bit counterintuitive to love sneakers so much after leaving the pedestrian paradise that is New York City, but trust me when I say Los Angeles is all about comfort and discretion. Heeled boots and sandals were a big part of my daily uniform as a fashion editor in New York City, but during the few times I wore them in LA they just didn’t seem out of place in the middle of the day. relaxed atmosphere. Of course, I always take out my high stilettos for chic occasions, but it has to be really worth it.

3. The tracksuits are my new suits

Even before the pandemic, Los Angelenos were famous followers of the power tracksuit. It didn’t take long for me to consider them and adopt them for myself. While I’m a person who likes to dress a bit formally than most on a daily basis (think raised accessories and upgraded basics), even I couldn’t resist the ease of pulling on pants. comfortable tracksuit for running for coffee or to the farmer’s market.

4. Light dresses are essential

There’s a science to wearing a dress in NYC: It shouldn’t be too short that you constantly pull it up all day on the go, but versatile enough to go from the office to after-work drinks or whatever. between the two . The midi dress will always have a place of pride in my closet, but the styles I gravitate towards now are lighter, more airy, and are usually some sort of cheerful print or color. The West Coast is all about making it look like you’re about to head to a laid-back garden party (minus the little finger sandwiches).

5. Denim, denim and more denim

There’s a good reason so many of the top denim brands come from California, it’s an essential part of sartorial DNA so needless to say people take it very seriously. Whether it’s a denim jacket or denim jeans, my collection has definitely grown since I arrived on the West Coast. Since the LA crowd shuns darker colors, it’s no surprise that vintage light blue and mid-blue washes reign supreme. Paired with a white t-shirt and trendy sunglasses, it’s the perfect outfit for walks on the beach or on the town.

6. Ventilated gowns

I’m no stranger to a trendy top, and it’s one of my old New York-style basics that has adapted since moving to LA. Previously, high necklines, polished collars and sleek knit bodysuits fit this definition, but now airy blouses with interesting cutouts are the top priority. A good frame of reference would be the Milkmaid’s top, but with a touch of ’70s style and a range of pastel colors.

7. Long live the mini bag

Even when I wanted to, I couldn’t really jump on the small bag trend as a New Yorker; it’s incredibly inconvenient when at one point you’re carrying a full wallet, keys, extra change, hand sanitizer, and an umbrella. If you are planning a day in the city, you can also forget about it because accumulating items during the day is a no-brainer. Right now my car has become my personal items holder, so I can confidently carry a small bag without worrying about missing something. Even when I’m on foot in LA, I carry a lot less than I used to be as an East Coast city dweller.

To come up : Discover the 30 most beautiful beach dresses for summer 2021

This article originally appeared on Who what to wear

Read more about Who What Wear