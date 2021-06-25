What can I wear so as not to freeze in air-conditioned places?

I like to wear a crisp full blouse with skinny pants or a spring dress when I go out. But now that we can go inside restaurants and shows, I’m often turned off by the AC Pashminas seem to be old-fashioned, a sweater is too bulky and even a light coat is too warm (and seems to be the wrong look). What to do? Caroline, Washington, DC

It’s one of those issues that one feels lucky to have. After all, for the past 16 months, we have been largely banned from entering restaurants, offices, stores, theaters, at least in the company of other people. Freezing indoors when it’s hot outside was a luxury that meant a return to a real social life, and until recently it was not known when that would happen.

But it has at least in some countries. And we should be grateful for that. As well as for the possibility of complaining about a ridiculous air conditioning.

One of the conversations that took place in the same 16 months is whether we will have learned anything from our experience with the pandemic and, if so, what it will be. Some of these alleged lessons center around sustainability and climate change, but it seems this one hasn’t quite caught on.

Air conditioning is both generally bad for the environment, due to the energy consumption involved as well as the hydrofluorocarbons used as refrigerants in many developing countries, and one of our most persistent expressions of imbalance between sexes.