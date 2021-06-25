Fashion
Muslim women ease tensions with police and FBI with fashion shows and internships
LOS ANGELES (RNS) – It’s not every day that an LAPD officer is invited to speak at a fashion show.
But in 2018, Michael P. Downing, then commander of the department’s counterterrorism and special operations unit, happily accepted the role of guest of honor at a chic South Asian fashion event at the downtown Los Angeles. Downing knew his presence was important.
It was an opportunity to help reframe some of the discussions within the California Muslim community, away from the security concerns that had fueled mistrust, towards a common goal of public safety.
“Where there was suspicion, we wanted to establish a better dialogue with the police. I think we need to understand that there is not just one Muslim community – that the umma is very diverse. These interactions have given us a better understanding of this and the needs of this community, ”said Downing.
Downing was invited to the fashion show by the American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, a nonprofit that seeks to empower Muslim women to be a bridge between their community and enforcement organizations. laws.
In 2016, at a time when surveillance programs and the rise of Islamophobia had seriously complicated relations between American Muslims and law enforcement.
“After September 11, tensions between Muslim communities and law enforcement arose because of discriminatory comments and other issues,” said Anila Ali, founder of AMMWEC. “I thought we in the Muslim community shouldn’t be passive and should build bridges with law enforcement over our mutual concerns about terrorism. … At the same time, the Muslim community today is increasingly faced with the challenge of anti-Muslim discrimination.
The AMMWEC program is notable among other bridge building programs in putting Muslim women at the center of its efforts. With offices on both coasts, AMMWEC is most active in California, where it has links with local law enforcement organizations as well as national organizations like the FBI.
“These programs help demystify organizations like the FBI. They volunteer for public service opportunities and find other recruits, ”Ali said.
It also provided employment opportunities for women, while ensuring law enforcement. So far, at least six women have completed formal law enforcement internships. Others took courses with the FBI and participated in FBI civilian programs. One of the program’s interns then moved on to the FBI. Other efforts have involved partnerships with the CIA, according to Ali.
“There is still a stigma in our society and in the Muslim community especially regarding women who divorce,” Ali said. “These internships and programs can allow women who have lost access to much of their social network a new career path.”
In some Muslim communities, according to Ali, perceptions about law enforcement have started to change, as crime-fighting agencies have turned to tackling violent Islamophobia and the Biden administration has shifted its focus to tackling violent Islamophobia. more and more emphasis on monitoring far-right extremism. Ali also cited “Quantico,” a popular TV show starring Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra as an FBI special agent, as a postman. The show, she said, helped boost the office’s appeal among the South Asian community.
Believing that Muslims have a responsibility to play a leading role in preventing violent extremism, she has also developed new approaches to this work. In 2015, she was invited to speak at the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism.
This part of her work has not always been popular with other Muslim NGOs. At least one prominent group has since tried to dissuade organizations from inviting him to their events.
But Ali believes it’s important for government agencies to hear Muslim voices, especially those of Muslim women, who are often marginalized in such discussions.
What is also important for Ali is that these Muslims are ready to speak. Ausna Haris, while still in high school, attended some of AMMWEC’s early law enforcement programs and hopes to become a lawyer.
“My perspective on law enforcement has certainly changed as a result of this program; we got into some scenarios with law enforcement that were pretty heavy, and you had to think on your feet, ”Haris said.
“I think there is certainly a lot of valid criticism against law enforcement in certain contexts,” Haris added, “but I think this program has definitely opened my eyes to opportunities in public service. and volunteering. “
