New Nordeen wedding dresses





As micro-weddings and runaways peaked in popularity in 2020, Brenna Simmons launched her own offering of non-traditional, nature-inspired and sustainable dresses and accessories. According to the designer, it was her admiration for love and storytelling that prompted the launch of her inaugural bridal collection in addition to planning her own outdoor nuptials. “It’s not a cliché, but on the one hand, I love love. I love the story between two people in love. I love getting to know different types of love and how it shapes people. as they are. I love telling this story, “said Simmons. “On the other hand, clothing has always been a form of self-expression and a way to tell your own story. The bride was the perfect marriage between my love for both.” With designs reflecting the unique simplicity of natural elements and Simmons’ commitment to sustainable fashion, Nordeen’s dresses exude contemporary elegance with an earthy edge. Ahead, the latest collection from Nordeen. Nordeen spring 2022 For her 21-piece debut, Nordeen channeled the outdoors for brides with a modern, minimal, and eco-friendly aesthetic. “Having a similar commitment to nature and a desire to preserve its beauty, [the Nordeen bride] understands the importance of using only natural materials and the brand’s honest approach. Feeling the most alive on the outside, the Nordeen bride is looking for clothes that tell their story while harmonizing with their natural environment, ”reveals the designer. Take a look below. In keeping with our commitment to diversity, it is our duty to note that at the time of posting this brand / designer was not including BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) in their campaign imagery. Spring 2022. We have since contacted this brand / designer to encourage them to include BIPOC images not only in this season’s campaign, but in future campaigns as well. Reyna & Fauna Courtesy of Nordeen

With a classic cowl neck and cutout at the waist, this dress brings a playful touch to a traditional silhouette. Plus, the high-low hem is the perfect choice for brides who want to show off their shoes. The cup: High-rise sleeveless dress with cowl neck (Reyna). Removable rear sail (Fauna) Equipment: Crumpled satin silk chiffon The wow factor: The bold geometric cutout at the waist of the dress Moira Courtesy of Nordeen

This dress exudes Greek glamor. For brides who want to go for an asymmetrical look that subtly departs from the norm, the diagonal seam and flared skirt will make a unique statement. The cup: Asymmetric draped dress Equipment: Silk jacquard with a textured moiré finish The wow factor: Asymmetric draped skirt Lyra and Kaia Courtesy of Nordeen.

The Lyra dress and the Kaia belt make the perfect pair. The portrait neckline and open back set a delicate and delicate tone, while the tie belt adds an element of whimsy. The cup: A-line dress (Lyra). Tie belt (Kaia) Equipment: Silk satin The wow factor: The elegant open back Elowen & Lyra Courtesy of Nordeen.

The cup: A-line dress (Lyra). Long sleeve overlay (Elowen) Equipment: Silk satin (Lyra). Silk tulle (Elowen) The wow factor: Elowen cotton thread embroidery Faven & Maeve Courtesy of Nordeen.

The cup: Strapless top (Faven). High Waist Column Skirt (Maeve) Equipment: Silk satin The wow factor: The simplistic two-piece look Navlyn & Tamsin Courtesy of Nordeen.

The cup: V-neck crop top with cape (Navlyn). High waist straight pants (Tamsin) Equipment: Silk satin The wow factor: The cascading cape Arwin & Troglodyte Courtesy of Nordeen.

The cup: Asymmetric mini dress (Arwin). Detachable belt (Wren) Equipment: Satin silk crepe The wow factor: Playful dolman sleeves Bryony Courtesy of Nordeen.

The cup: Long Sleeve Short Shrug Equipment: RWS certified wool The wow factor: The stand-up collar Reverie Courtesy of Nordeen.

The cup: Long sleeve funnel neck sweater Equipment: RWS certified wool The wow factor: Open back Winola & Lyra Courtesy of Nordeen.

The cup: Oversized coat with Greek sleeves (Winola). A-line dress (Lyra) Equipment: Wool georgette (Winola). Silk satin (Lyre) The wow factor: Winola’s rear end Hadiya Courtesy of Nordeen.

The cup: Bias evening dress Equipment: Silk crepe satin back The wow factor: The portrait neckline and the open back Hadiya & Rabia Courtesy of Nordeen.

The cup: Elbow back veil in two parts (Rabia). Bias slip dress (Hadiya) Equipment: Crumpled Chiffon (Rabia). Silk crepe satin back (Hadiya) The wow factor: The soft drape of the veil Amirah | Courtesy of Nordeen.

The cup: Oversized long sleeve overlay Equipment: Sheer, crumpled silk chiffon The wow factor: Tie closure at the back Mona & Faiza Courtesy of Nordeen.

The cup: Sleeveless evening dress (Mona). Transparent cape (Faiza) Equipment: Silk satin (Mona). Crumpled Chiffon (Faiza) The wow factor: Mona’s faux pearl crossover straps Samira Courtesy of Nordeen.

The cup: Asymmetric evening dress Equipment: Crumpled satin silk chiffon The wow factor: The thigh slit Samira & Nora Courtesy of Nordeen

The cup: Asymmetric dress with bias cut (Samira). Detachable gathered rear sail (Nora) Equipment: Crumpled Chiffon (Samira). Chiffon (Nora) The wow factor: The versatility of this look

