Every Look Dries Van Noten Men’s Spring / Summer 2021





Containment in your own city creates an inner reflection for Dries Van Noten. The Belgian designer shows us around his home as we explore the Ferris wheel, fountain, Sint-Anna tunnel and other local sites that merge the past and present in Antwerp. We find everyday beauty in the footsteps of Van Noten's postcards in his collection entitled "Greetings from Antwerp". The images have the vintage Antwerp municipal logo from the 70s with engravings of two of Flanders' most famous sons, Breughel and Rubens courtesy of the Plantin-Moretus Museum in Antwerp. "I have always loved my life in Antwerp and I appreciated my choice to set up my business in this city. Through my work here, I had the pleasure of reliving Antwerp through the lives of the international members of my team who came to live here with us. With this collection, we see Antwerp through the eyes and photographs of the city's international residents, members of my design team. It's always interesting to see what captures their attention and how the city we know speaks to them. said Dries Van Noten. His team took snapshots of the collection from photos on their smartphones in the city for three days. The Antwerp touristy vibe for the menswear collection takes a relaxed volume approach inspired by Ruben's interlocking, womenswear and color palette of prints. The confident confident look features extra elongated sleeves and pant legs, cargo pant aprons in a range of bold colors of pinks, camouflage, lime, mocha, orange, turquoise, salmon and peach. Comfortable but sturdy garments in bespoke silk, sportswear knitwear and denim are paired with sandals, moccasins and carry bags with Flanders prints from Rubens "The Lion Hunt" (1642), "The Hippopotamus and Crocodile Hunt "(1644) and" A chariot crossing a stream "(1638). Click on the gallery to view Van Noten's entire Carefree Spring / Summer 2021 collection.

