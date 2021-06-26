Improve Your Instagram Game With These Mens Fashion Tips

In this episode of In The Knows The Guide, host Jovel Roystan offers some tips and tricks to improve your Instagram style game, and talks to fashion enthusiasts and Floor co-founder, Victor James (@vctrjames).

Style is just as important online as it is offline, especially when it comes to Instagram. In a sea of ​​perfect outfits, it can be hard to stand out. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to enhance your on-screen style and get noticed down to the gram.

Roystan says the key to being successful on Instagram is having a scroll stopper, which is an outfit that will make someone stop scrolling and pay attention to your post. For this, Roystan recommends a strong pop of color like this brilliant Palm Angels track jacket and track pants.

Prints and patterns can look the same as bright colors on Instagram, according to Roystan. So take risks with your impressions. Make it fun, keep it interesting. People want to be entertained, so give it to them, Roystan says.

Designer articles are another great way to get noticed on social media. Roystan look at this Balenciaga logo shirt and Off-white hooded coat as solid options for making waves on the gram.

Playing with silhouettes can also help draw attention to your shaped photos. Roystan recommends pairing oversized items with something more fitted, like wide leg pants and a cropped top.

Tier co-founder and master of style, Victor James, is also a figure enthusiast. When asked what men should be doing more on Instagram when it comes to their style, James said: Guys should play a lot more with proportions and figures, and definitely think about their overall physique so that they do it the right way.

But when it comes to his personal take on Instagram-ready styling, James has said all he feels. It starts with my mood, James begins, describing his process. When I wake up, [I check] my mood, then I look at the weather forecast. 9 out of 10 [times] I try to go the other way around the weather when it comes to color. So if it’s raining, I don’t really want to wear dark, stretched colors. I kind of want to take a look at this.

However, while the style of social media is all about taking risks and getting noticed, it’s also important to maintain a level of professionalism depending on the context of your post.

For the Style Challenge, Roystan was asked to create an outfit that would stimulate his followers while promoting their side business of selling lifestyle items. For this, Roystan kept a clean palette with a Express extra slim white suit jacket.

Whatever your fashion sense, you can’t go wrong with a strong personal style. So make sure you love your outfit first and foremost before dressing for your followers.

