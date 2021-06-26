Fashion
Improve Your Instagram Game With These Mens Fashion Tips
In this episode of In The Knows The Guide, host Jovel Roystan offers some tips and tricks to improve your Instagram style game, and talks to fashion enthusiasts and Floor co-founder, Victor James (@vctrjames).
Style is just as important online as it is offline, especially when it comes to Instagram. In a sea of perfect outfits, it can be hard to stand out. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to enhance your on-screen style and get noticed down to the gram.
Roystan says the key to being successful on Instagram is having a scroll stopper, which is an outfit that will make someone stop scrolling and pay attention to your post. For this, Roystan recommends a strong pop of color like this brilliant Palm Angels track jacket and track pants.
Prints and patterns can look the same as bright colors on Instagram, according to Roystan. So take risks with your impressions. Make it fun, keep it interesting. People want to be entertained, so give it to them, Roystan says.
Designer articles are another great way to get noticed on social media. Roystan look at this Balenciaga logo shirt and Off-white hooded coat as solid options for making waves on the gram.
Playing with silhouettes can also help draw attention to your shaped photos. Roystan recommends pairing oversized items with something more fitted, like wide leg pants and a cropped top.
Tier co-founder and master of style, Victor James, is also a figure enthusiast. When asked what men should be doing more on Instagram when it comes to their style, James said: Guys should play a lot more with proportions and figures, and definitely think about their overall physique so that they do it the right way.
But when it comes to his personal take on Instagram-ready styling, James has said all he feels. It starts with my mood, James begins, describing his process. When I wake up, [I check] my mood, then I look at the weather forecast. 9 out of 10 [times] I try to go the other way around the weather when it comes to color. So if it’s raining, I don’t really want to wear dark, stretched colors. I kind of want to take a look at this.
However, while the style of social media is all about taking risks and getting noticed, it’s also important to maintain a level of professionalism depending on the context of your post.
For the Style Challenge, Roystan was asked to create an outfit that would stimulate his followers while promoting their side business of selling lifestyle items. For this, Roystan kept a clean palette with a Express extra slim white suit jacket.
Whatever your fashion sense, you can’t go wrong with a strong personal style. So make sure you love your outfit first and foremost before dressing for your followers.
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you liked this story, watch Lisa explains how to make the perfect fold with a spoon.
More from In The Know:
The model exposes the insane capabilities of the editing application
I understand why over 18,000 Amazon reviewers love this touch desk lamp
TikTok loves this metal straw that folds into a keychain and comes with a cleaning brush
12 Tech Gadgets That Made My Life So Much Easier While Locked Out
The post office Improve Your Instagram Game With These Mens Fashion Tips appeared first on Aware.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]