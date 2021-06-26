Despite Aaron Nola’s story, Phillies lose heartbreakingly – Phillies Nation





Final score: Put 2, Phillies 1 In the opener of arguably their biggest streak of the season so far, the Phillies were looking for and counting on a rebounding performance from Aaron Nola. In a season where the right-hander has had a lot of ups and downs (maybe more downs), after the shortest start of his career, the Phillies were in desperate need of that rebound performance. The Phillies squandered a gem of Aaron Nola. (Photo by Dustin Bradford / Icon Sportswire) Nola gave them one. He also gave them the story. He even gave them an RBI. The only thing the Phillies couldn’t give him back was a win. A game that became historic in the middle of the innings as Nola tied the Major League record with 10 consecutive strikeouts that turned sour in the bottom of the seventh and heartbreaking in the next inning. Jos Alvarado knocked out the Phillies with a key victory, but things fell apart when Francisco Lindor scored the tie at home. The Phillies offense put the team collective up against the wall by blocking the automatic runner in the eighth, and the Mets made them pay. The Phillies are four games under .500 and six behind the first-place Mets. They have now lost four in a row and seven of their last nine. Best games Nola looked to be in serious trouble late in the first period when Jeff McNeil hit the pitch and Francisco Lindor put the runners in second and third without an out. But Nola with the help of some nasty curved balls pulled out Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith to come out unscathed. Nola’s strikeout streak hit a career-high six points when he struck the side in the second period. He got James McCann on a lead, Kevin Pillar on a change and Luis Guillorme on a curve. He went on to hit his first career home run very close at the start of the third, but the ball landed a few yards off the left-field wall for a long single.

Strikes, strikeouts and more strikeouts for Nola in the third. He racked up three more in a row to reach nine in a row, a far cry from the Major League record. His eighth consecutive K set a Phillies franchise record.

Nola struck out Conforto again in the fourth to make his name in the history books: his 10th consecutive strike out tied Tom Seaver’s Hall of Fame record in 1970. Alonso, in a count of 1-2, prevented Nola from breaking the record by doubling just inside the foul line on the right court. Nola still had a draw to preserve, and that’s exactly what he did. He forced Smith to eliminate and hit McCann for an 11th strikeout, a season-high.

Nola was dominating the mound, but the Phillies didn’t score a goal in 4 2/3 innings, so he decided to take matters into his own hands. He netted a brace on the opposing field with two strikeouts, his second hit of the game, to score Nick Maton first and give the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Nola swung McNeil to finish fifth and win his career-high 12th strikeout, a number he’s hit four times. It also allowed Nola to get around a starting error by Alec Bohm, his 10th of the season.

After a throwing hit, a groundout and a walk to start the sixth, Nola’s day ended with two ons and one out. Jos Alvarado, who was named the Phillies’ new closest player earlier on Friday, arrived in relief. Alvarado walked the first hitter he faced to charge the goal, but pushed down to take out McCann and induce the choice of a defensive player from Pillar to end the frame and maintain the lead.

Alvarado stayed on to handle the seventh, and that’s where things turned sour. First batter Guillorme hit a right comebacker on the left-hander, who quickly made the pitch towards Hoskins and into foul territory, putting the lead hitter in second perhaps with a little help from the sun. Then, after one strikeout and one strikeout on the floor, Lindor propelled a 104 mph single down center to tie the game to one-sided. With Luke Williams starting the eighth inning on second base, Rhys Hoskins, JT Realmuto and pinch hitter Andrew McCutchen all punched to leave him there and gave the Mets a golden opportunity to give the Phillies a heartbreaking loss.

Giving the Phillies a heartbreaking loss, they did. Smith had a single on the right side without an out and two in the 10th, allowing Conforto to score easily from the second. It gave the Phillies a loss they won’t want to remember, but might be hard-pressed to forget. Shibe Vintage Sports Start the pitch performance Aaron Nola: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO, 99 pitches Nola tied a 51-year-old strikeout record and also tied a personal career high with 12. After the shortest start of his career on Sunday in San Francisco, Nola made every single one of his throws work on Friday and has could locate them. practically wherever he wanted. Alvarado worked on his jam in the sixth inning to keep his scoreless line and take his ERA to 3.97. Taijuan Walker: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 68 pitches As historic and dominant as Nola was, Walker was not far from it, in fact. If the Mets hadn’t needed to try and do something offensively in the fifth given the seven-innings game, he probably would have gone further, and there was nothing to suggest he would have slowed down (especially because Nola was not expected soon). He made almost no mistakes outside of his counterpart’s two hits, keeping the Phillies off balance with impressive fastball control and healthy off-speed rpm. Phillies Nuggets Player of the Game: Francisco lindor Smith could have gotten the go-ahead here for his hit, as could Seth Lugo for keeping the Phillies off the board with three strikeouts in the eighth. But none of these things would have happened without Lindor, whose simple equalizer against villainous but savage Alvarado extended the ball game in the first place. Lindor also doubled in the first inning, the last batter before Nola’s historic streak began. Ticket IQ Next game Friday, June 25 against the New York Mets, double game 2

Citi field

MLB Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia

94 TEC MORE FROM PHILLIES NATION A fire sale isn’t coming, but selling some coins may make sense for the Phillies John Kruk: Jimmy Rollins is the second best Phillie of all time, worthy of the Hall of Fame Former minor league star Dylan Cozens is now pursuing an NFL career New Phillies prospect has qualities that remind Jeff Kent of ISD Roundtable: What returning uniforms would you like the Phillies to wear as a replacement? Bryce Harper impressed with Bailey Falter: he’s naughty Phillies will be forced to consider drastic defensive overhaul after 2021 Former Phillie Brock Stassi happy to be back home in the Phillies organization 33 figures to remember: the defining statistics of Cliff Lees’ career 2021 Phillies Walk-In Songs















What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos