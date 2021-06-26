Briton finds note hidden in Red Cross wedding dress

A woman has revealed the incredible moment she discovered a secret note attached to the wedding dress she had just chosen for her big day.

Laura Trower, who married in 2019, was delighted to find that the first wedding dress she tried on was “the only one” and “fit like a glove.”

The 31-year-old, from Bromley, south London, visited a charity shop a year before heading down the aisle, after her mother and friend both spotted a white dress at the window , The sun reports.

She opted for the dress from the British Red Cross shop which cost just $ 270 and was amazed to find that the previous owner had left a hidden note attached to the fabric.

“I saw it and loved it, but I thought there was no way I would fit in. However, it worked just fine – it was crazy, ”said Laura.

“You had to remove 2 cm from the hem, but the rest fit like a glove. It was the first red dress I tried on.

Laura said she was at the checkout when the staff member put it in a box that she noticed the letter.

“It had the name and phone number of the previous owner on it and said, ‘I would really love to see photos from the next owner’s wedding.’”

The sweet message was written by the dress’s former owner, Fran, also from South London.

She had written down her contact details in hopes that the next bride who would wear the dress could share photos of her special day.

“It was really cute. It was so nice to have the note on it – it did it for me.

“I immediately texted Fran, I was so excited. I said, ‘I can’t believe you donated this amazing dress.’

“She sent some pictures of herself wearing it, then a year later – when I got married – I sent her pictures of my wedding.”

The dress received overwhelming praise on its big day. She recalled, “No one could believe I got it at a charity store – it was so nice to be able to share this story.”

Laura, who had set her sights on a second-hand dress for her wedding, said she would strongly recommend other brides-to-be to try out charity shops.

“It saved me tons of money and it was great for the environment – I could give it another life,” Laura said.

Better yet, the store told her that the purchase of the dress would fund three wheelchairs for the British Red Cross.

Fran, the dress’s former owner, told The Sun she just wanted to know who had it, but wasn’t expecting anything.

“I was so surprised to get the message because it was a good time later. But it makes me so happy to know that someone so nice enjoyed the dress like me,” Fran said.

She had originally bought it from a Camden bridal shop in 2017, and decided to donate it after her wedding.

The dress is now back in the same store – and the women are hoping they can be matched with the third lucky recipient.

Fran said, “We have pinned a similar note to the dress in hopes that whoever buys it will continue to share the story of this beautiful dress.”

Berni Considine, UK Red Cross Regional Retail Director, said: “We remembered this particular dress so well from its inception.

“Not many of our clothes come with a special note, but even without the message, this dress is gorgeous – there’s just something that sets it apart – the design and the fit. It’s just breathtaking.

She added: “Before the pandemic, the British Red Cross in Forest Hill was well known for its wedding dress events, when we dedicated the shop for a day to wedding dresses and bridal accessories.

“So, we would love to be able to pass this dress on to the next bride-to-be and continue to be a part of the life of this unique dress and all that it symbolizes.”

