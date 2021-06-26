Rahm wins impressively – Lake County Record-Bee

The 121st edition of the United States Open is now in the record books. Played along the Pacific Ocean on the beautiful Torrey Pines South Golf Course, this year’s version of our National Open featured superb golf and fascinating theater. Spaniard Jon Rahm was another one of those early twenties with untapped potential to show his mettle and add a major championship to an already impressive golf resume. He did it by watching his entourage falter in the heat of Grand Slam golf, then take ownership of the 2021 US Open by registering birdies on the last two holes, which was only done three times during the course. the United States. Open history.

Torrey Pines is a municipal golf course in the same vein as San Francisco’s Harding Park. While never confused with Pebble Beach, Winged Foot, or Oakmont, it’s a tough golf event that more than deserves to host a major championship every 15 years or so. On top of that, it’s a west coast place. The United States Golf Association loves the West Coast because it can broadcast the last nine holes of its weekend championship open in East Coast prime time and provide excellent scores against NCIS: The News. -Orléans, the Simpsons and 60 minutes. This is one of the main reasons the US Open recently visited Chambers Bay in Tacoma, Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines and plans to host its National Open at Los Angeles Country Club in just two years.

Par is always a good score at the US Open and the key to staying near the top of the leaderboards is to avoid blatant double bogeys and even quadruple bogeys when you need them least. The Open is the hardest tournament to win in professional golf as it demands power and precision off the tee, stellar iron play, a brilliant short game and the ability to putt 6 feet after. the other, while keeping them cool.

This year the Open had its first moments of well-being with 48-year-old Englishman Richard Bland atop the standings after two days after rounds of 70-67. Bland has exactly one British Masters title under his belt and guys like Bland don’t win majors let alone our National Open. He wrapped up his weekend carding scores of 77 and 78 to finish well in the middle of the field. Midway through Sunday’s final round, three-time University of Georgia tour winner Russell Henley and Canada’s prospect McKenzie Hughes were in the middle of a scrum of 10 golfers, all within one However, much like Bland, fellow golfers such as Henley and Hughes never seem to prevail at the US Open, or at least not since Orville Moody in 1969.

The other eight golfers in the chase on the first nine on Sunday included five great champions namely Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland with four majors, Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, quadruple grand winner Brooks Koepka, Harding Park PGA champion Collin Morikawa of UC Berkeley, the best golfer without a major, Paul Casey of England, and two members of the new breed who were destined for a watershed, namely Matthew Wolff and Spaniard Jon Rahm.

Then, as has happened so often in many United States Openings, top golfers began to make glaring mistakes and falter during the most crucial moments of the tournament. DeChambeau shot a 33 forward nine but couldn’t recreate the magic of his victory at Winged Foot. He got a horrible 44 on the inside nine. He didn’t exactly golf bogey as he only hit two fairways all day, double bogeyed on the 13th par 5 hole, then recorded one of the ugliest quadruple bogeys in the world. history of golf from the grand slam to the 17th hole. It seemed like the ultimate crash and burn for one of the best players in the game.

Speaking of top players, Brooks Koepka is as excellent as he gets with a pair of US Open and two PGA Championships under his belt. Still, with only three holes to go, he found a way to avoid the 16th hole as well as the relatively easy to lose 18th hole. It was an effort like Brooks’.

The same was true for another four-time major titlist, namely Rory McIlroy. Rory made a brutal double bogey on the 12th hole with sand problems and never got over it. Wolff couldn’t find the fairways on the last nine, Hughes got his ball stuck in a tree following a wild duck hook and Paul Casey couldn’t make those putts to keep him in the chase. Morikawa was not the iron master he usually is and did an expensive double bogey on the 13th, just like Bryson. With only two holes to go, everything was decided between Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen. It was also about hitting fairways and greens in regulation.

Oosthuizen won the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews in a runaway, and although he’s been a world-class golfer ever since, he’s one of eight golfers in the game’s history to finish second in the four major games championships. He’s gone the majority of the last nine games at 5 below par. Rahm was hovering a shot back with only two holes left after making seven consecutive pars of the last nine. He would eventually reach 80% of his greens in regulation. And then, 26-year-old Jon Rahm channeled his inside Ben Hogan (Oakmont 1953), Jack Nicklaus (Baltusrol 1980) and Tom Watson (Pebble Beach 1982) to win the 2021 National Open. Rahm birdie-3 in the 17th hole while hitting a 24ft putt with a 6ft break from left to right. He played under the cover of the green bunker on the 18th hole and sank an 18-foot curling to reach 6 under par for the tournament, one stroke past Oosthuizen. Two birdies on the last two holes of the National Open would give him exactly what he needed as Oosthuizen would complete the bogey-birdie. It was just too little, too late for the snake-bitten South African. It was his sixth finalist in a Grand Slam tournament.

Jon Rahm attributed his victory to karma. He won his first PGA Tour event five years ago at Torrey Pines, he got engaged to his wife at Torrey Pines last year, and with three generations of family he celebrated his first major victory. He joins compatriots Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia as Spanish Grand Slam winners, and he is the first member of this illustrious quartet to win the US Open. At 26, there should be more. Rahm continues to improve, he continues to control his fiery emotions and he is a world class golfer.

One of the new golfers won his first major tournament in one of the most spectacular finishes of our National Open. Now it’s at the Royal St. George and the British Open next month