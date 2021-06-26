Connect with us

Jennifer Love Hewitt Hides Her Round Belly In A Maternity Dress

Jennifer Love Hewitt hid the bumps of a growing baby while spending a relaxing day in the South California Friday beach, wearing a floral maternity dress.

At 43, I know what you did last summer. She shared a few photos from her time on the beach to her Instagram Story so that her 1.1 million followers could see inside her trip.

The Disney Channel alum is currently awaiting the birth of a third child after first announcing the addition of another child to the family earlier this year.

Sunbathing: Jennifer Love Hewitt was seen hiding the bumps of her growing baby while spending time on Southern California beaches with a snap shared on her Instagram Story on Friday. Your

Hewitt wore a festive pale yellow floral dress, spending time on the warm sand.

The Garfield actress specifically combined a headwear that matched her outfit, but she pointed out in one of the snaps: “The sun was very nice.”

Her luscious brown lock came out from under her hat and began to rest on her shoulders and back as she relaxed on the beach.

The Golden Globe-nominated performer was adorned with a butterfly necklace and wore stylish sunglasses.

She also shared other snaps of her richly designed beach setup, put together for her by a pop-up picnic service.

Hewitt’s time on the beach is just a few months after she first announced she would be having another child with husband Brian Hallisay.

The two first met while working on a set for the drama series The Client List, which originally aired on Lifetime.

Before meeting her 43-year-old husband, the actress had been romantically involved with several other people in the entertainment industry, such as John Mayer and Jamie Kennedy.

She was also engaged to Ross McCall after appearing in his series, Ghost Whisperer, but ended in 2008.

Hewitt and Holiday announced they got engaged after just 15 months of dating and officially formed the union in November 2013.

Autumn James, now a 7-year-old girl, was born the same month.

The happy couple had a 5-year-old son named Atticus James in June 2015.

In May of this year, Hewitt announced that she and Holiday would add another child to their family in the near future using their Instagram account.

Sitting in 2019 Us weeklyThe performer explained how her attachment to her husband has improved her acting abilities since becoming a mother, as her attachment to her husband has increased her ability to empathize with others on screen. ..

The actress said: “The love for someone who allowed me to have children is more vulnerable than I imagined.”

Hewitt also said his profession needs to be emotionally open to perform well, saying:

Members of the 9-1-1 cast concluded by saying they were grateful for helping her reach him because she felt it helped her improve her skills. ..

“It was a great gift as an actor. It’s now a lot more accessible in a way that I didn’t know was possible,” she said.

