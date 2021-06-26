Not just a TikTok fashion: men have been wearing makeup since the dawn of civilization

David Yi, the founder of Very good light, wants you to know that men have been beautifying themselves since 50,000 BCE. In 2010, archaeologists discovered a pile of shiny, crushed minerals in a Spanish Neanderthal encampment, the first known cosmetics. Cavemen used foundation, blush and glitter in the early days of the species. Cosmetics, he argues, are part of what makes us human, and humans have used them for most of human history.

Many of us, however, have lost sight of the ancient relationship between men and beauty. To resurface this story, Yi wrote a book, Pretty Boys: legendary icons who redefined beauty (and how to shine, too), about cultures through the ages that have celebrated beauty as a form of personal care. I’ve always wanted to explore this idea that men and people who identify with the mask have always tried to amplify their power through cosmetics, skin care and beauty, he said. GQ. Beauty is transformative, pretty is powerful enough, and I wanted to write a history book that proves this notion.

Yi explains that before the 18th century, there were no such clear fashion distinctions between men and women. Then came what historians call the Great male renunciation. Emerging from an Enlightenment obsession with study and taxonomization, scientists and philosophers have shown a new obsession with the differences between men and women. This was ultimately reflected in the political and public debate. In the United States, William Henry Harrison toppled President Martin Van Buren, posing as a manly alternative to the New Yorker governor who kept makeup in the Oval Office. In England, men could be sentenced to hard labor and imprisonment for wearing powder or robes. These rigid gender binaries were exported around the world thanks to Victorian colonialism and the two world wars. [The Great Male Renunciation] It was a time when men let go of their pretension to be seen as beautiful and now aimed to be only useful, says Yi. Women were marginalized and men who refused to conform to Enlightenment thought were silenced.

Today we still live in a world that is still massively shaped by the narrow definition of the Enlightenment genre. In the West, we’ve become so used to looking at masculinity through a claustrophobic lens, says Yi. But I think things are changing, as Gen Z and Gen TikTok and celebrities have a broader sense of masculinity. Were talking about Harry Styles, who wears a dress on the cover of Vogue, were talking about Bad Bunny, who loves acrylic nails, were talking about Frank Ocean, who talks to GQ on retinol, and were talking about BTS, which does makeup and colors her hair.

GQ told Yi about some highlights of Beautiful boys. 18th century influencers, Viking with personalized grooming kits, sexy sixth century Korean assassins, it turns out the story is full of handsome men.

Exfoliated Egyptians

In many cultures around the world, beauty (and beautification through makeup) was a sign of godliness. This was especially true in ancient Egypt, where the pharaohs were seen as human manifestations of the gods. Many pharaohs used extremely luxury eyeliner, a charcoal mixed with gold, emerald and rubies.

Pharaoh Ramses had these incredible facials mixed between honey and milk, Yi says. Milk contains lactic acid, it’s a great way to exfoliate, and honey is a natural antiseptic and a great natural way to have supple skin. Ramses also had a dedicated skin care routine with a set of Sephora-worthy creams and potions. Historians found a recipe for an anti-aging cream made from honey and lotus flowers that was essentially one of the first known SPF moisturizers.

There were killer looks in 6th century Korea

The Hwarang were military assassins chosen by the king of the Silla dynasty for their beauty. It’s like a K-Pop competition in the 600s where this king believed that the spirit of Maitreya, a Buddhist god said to be a pretty boy, was in the soil of Korea and that handsome men and boys had the spirit of Maitreya in them, said Yes. So he toured the Korean kingdom of Silla, chose the most handsome men, recruited them into his army and said: You are part of the Hwarang, a special military force, because you have this divine power. These men embellished as a spiritual practice. The Chinese emissaries of the Tong Dynasty were like, these Hwarangs are the most beautiful creatures I have ever seen!

The Vikings were perfectly clean

The popular version of Vikings on the History channel suggests a culture of brutal and neglected warriors. The Vikings were absolutely tall and tough, but they were actually some of the cleanest men in Europe at the time. Saturday was a weekly swim day in Nordic culture for the Vikings to visit the spa. They would go to natural hot springs and bathe their entire bodies, which was considered sacrilege at the time, Yi says. Anglo-Saxons never went swimming because they thought it was a sin to get naked.