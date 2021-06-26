The evolution of lingerie fashion events – WWD

Rihanna’s pride party featured drag queen Adore Delano singing in a red Savage x Fenty dress. She was surrounded by multicolored balloons and streamers in what looked like a prom auditorium.

The party also included musical ensembles from Saucy Santana and Taylor Bennett in various virtual rooms, as well as dance lessons led by CJ the Trainer, while video of the interiorwear brand’s Pride campaign was shown in the virtual lobby and guests from the around the world have connected for Thursday night’s free digital event.

“Check out the new Savage x Fenty drop,” the host said, while wearing what looked like a Savage x Fenty men’s dress, nothing below – at least from the waistline.

It was a fitting way to end the month-long celebration of brand pride, which began with the launch of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty’s. first Pride capsule collection, a mixed assortment that included things like mesh bras with rainbow embroidery, knee-length stockings, tuxedo jackets, jockstraps and cat whips. All of this is meant to empower women, and men too.

“This pride month we celebrate every bodyRead the captions on Instagram of Savage x Fenty.

The collection and the pride party follow Rihanna’s popular Savage x Fenty lingerie catwalk shows, the third and most recent of which was streamed on Amazon Prime. The show featured a mix of “real women” and top models – some of whom have also been on Victoria’s Secret fashion shows – rocking fishnet bodysuits, balconette bras and lots of neon lights. The event was widely praised for its inclusiveness, through its use of men and women of all shapes, sizes and ages, including pregnant women, models with disabilities, and varied skin tones and waistlines.

Of course, Savage x Fenty isn’t the only lingerie promoting diversity and inclusion, nor the only lingerie brand to host some sort of fashion event to encourage variety. Kim Kardashian West arrived at the Nordstrom flagship in Manhattan in early 2020 for an improvised fashion show, complemented by a flesh-colored rug for models of different shapes, sizes, skin tones and ages to show off the Skims brand. She also recently hosted a pop-up in Los Angeles.

American Eagle Outfitters’ Aerie has reinforced the intellectual merits of its Aerie Real role models – a stark contrast to Victoria’s Secret Angells – since 2016. These women are seen as women that other women and girls can look up to. Events included dinners, free yoga classes hosted by the models and the Aerie Real Summit in March 2020 – all of whose models were fully dressed.

Even Victoria’s Secret, after canceling her fashion show in 2019, has organized other events and campaigns, such as Rose with a purpose, an annual scholarship that provides financial assistance to young women and men who are making change in their communities. His most recent efforts, the VS Collective, aims to “have a positive impact on the lives of women,” according to a company statement.

All of these underwear events, although presented and promoted differently, hope to send the message that they are empowering women. This leads to the question, what exactly is buying underwear? And why did it take a revolution in the lingerie industry – something worn under clothing – to reshape the way fashion is presented to women?

“I prefer to reframe the problem [to], “Why in a world where the customer has so profoundly changed both their values ​​and their behaviors, have fashion and lingerie been so slow to change? Catherine Sadler, CEO and Executive Creative Director of Sadler + Brand, a branding and consulting firm, told WWD. “For years the fashion and lingerie industries have resisted the very notion of diversity and inclusiveness. Long before COVID-19 and the #MeToo movement, women simply did not see themselves represented – their bodies, their color, their uniqueness, their abilities or their disabilities. The model of femininity openly declared: “You do not belong”, [and] “If you don’t fit that narrow ideal, then you’re not sexy.” The objective was narrow and decidedly masculine.

“Savage x Fenty understood the changing times of the weather from the start,” continued Sadler, who also served as Global Marketing Director at Banana Republic for more than five years. “Their fashion shows are disruptive as they saw white space and built their brand based on the belief that women want to be seen for who they are in all their glorious diversity and want to define sensuality on their own. terms.”

Rihanna has also always understood the power of a personal brand, so much so that she caused envy in the world of lingerie. After all, there are other brands that promote diversity and inclusion, both using a wide range of models and offering a wider range of sizes: Aerie, Third love, Adore me and Playful promises to name a few. There are many more.

But the pop star with multiple hyphens used his celebrity power to catapult the brand at a time when buyers were hungry for something new.

“Rihanna arrived at the right time with Savage X,” said Cora Harrington, founder and editor and head of the Lingerie Addict blog and author of the book “Intimate Detail: How to Choose, Wear and Love Lingerie”. “There was a peak of dissatisfaction with the lowest point with Victoria’s Secret.”

It refers to the time of the last Victoria’s Secret fashion show, in November 2018, when Ed Razek, former marketing director for Victoria’s Secret parent company, L Brands, told Vogue magazine that Victoria’s Secret has no interest in using plus-size or transgender models in the high-profile fashion show. Victoria’s Secret canceled the fashion extravagance the following year.

Yet it could be argued that Victoria’s Secret was also in the right place at the right time. – and enjoyed it for decades. The angels and star-studded fashion shows of the early 2000s appeared before social media and cellphones, when it was still easy to organize exclusive events that few people would see and images of beautiful women did not appear. were not posted on the Internet. . Nowadays, anyone with a smartphone can stream videos or pictures to all over the world.

That’s why, as Harrington pointed out, a strong marketing presence doesn’t necessarily equate to greater market share or greater brand success.

“There are brands that are really big but are not on this marketing rush,” Harrington said. “For example, Hanes. It’s a very successful underwear brand that doesn’t do fashion shows; they don’t do pop-ups. They don’t make any dinner. They just sell a lot, a lot of underwear.

“And we don’t know what the Savage X numbers are, in terms of profitability, in terms of how much underwear they sell,” Harrington continued, referring to the privately held co-owned company. by TechStyle Fashion Group. “What we do know is that they have a disproportionate presence in the consciousness of people. It says a lot about how many people pay attention to Rihanna and what people want to see from future fashion shows and future portrayal. They don’t want a certain ideal imposed on them. They don’t want to be told that’s what you should want and that’s what you should look like. Consumers want to feel like they are good for who they are.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret still owns the biggest share of the intimate womenswear pie in the United States, (16% as of spring 2020, according to The NPD Group’s consumer tracking service). They also own around 933 company-owned stores around the world, many in parts of the United States that lack other in-person lingerie shopping options, and sold over $ 7 billion in 2019, before the pandemic. Additionally, L Brands recently updated its board of directors to six out of seven women.

All the more reason why the lingerie giant has said it will likely release some sort of updated new version of its annual fashion lingerie event in 2022.

“When we bring something back, it won’t be the show that was, because the world has changed and the entertainment has changed” Raúl Martinez, Creative Director of Victoria’s Secret, told WWD earlier this month. “The evolution of fashion shows in general, I think, everyone is trying to find out what it is, what is that experience. So what that will look like is what we are discussing right now. “

It is not yet clear what exactly that will be. Either way, Victoria’s Secret is under immense pressure to rebrand itself in a more positive light.

“Victoria’s Secret is going to have to find its own path,” Harrington said. “Rihanna’s fashion show and influencer campaigns work very well for Savage X. Aerie’s Role Model program works well for them. Kim [Kardashian West’s] the pop-ups work well for her. Victoria’s Secret doesn’t know what they want to look like in the future. They don’t have a consistent brand vision at the moment. All they know is that they are running away from what they were in the past.

And hiring more female founders won’t necessarily solve the problem, either.

As Gabrielle Korn, feminist and LGBTQ author and former editor and chief of Nylon, wrote in her book “Everybody Else Is Perfect: How I Survived Hypocrisy, Beauty, Clicks and Likes,” “I don’t think so. being owned and operated by a woman makes your business inherently feminist. Businesses have learned the language of contemporary digital feminism. Every day, women are launching their own brands, using the language and aesthetics of empowerment to appeal to young women identified as feminists, without ever specifying what is so empowering about their product.

Sadler noted that at the end of the day, what the consumer really wants is freedom of choice.

“Diversity and inclusion are table stakes today,” she said. But so are innovation and entertainment, whether it’s going behind the scenes, shopping simultaneously on Amazon, or through more artistic endeavors as we’ve seen recently. Bottom line: The customer will demand experiences richer [in the future] where they feel seen and heard at the time.

“It’s not really about sexy bras and panties,” Sadler continued. “Rather, how good you feel about yourself and the confidence that allows you to feel and express your best. – when and how you choose.