



There's a fog over LA Gunshots erupted early this morning on Blue Jay Way, the Hollywood street made famous by the Beatles song of the same name. Shots rang out shortly after 2 a.m. Friday in the winding Bird Streets perched high above the Sunset Strip. The scene took place outside the multi-million dollar home of Richard Saghian, CEO and founder of Fashion Nova, the famous club clothing company and highly coveted collaborator of Cardi B. In what authorities see as an attempted theft, a silver Audi carrying three men would have started following a Rolls Royce containing three other men, including Saghian. After arriving at his home, Saghian appeared to enter without incident, but soon after, the three subjects got out of the car and ordered Saghians two other passengers to step onto the sidewalk. Police sources told TMZ the men took jewelry from passengers before an armed security guard entered the scene. Although it was not clear who fired first, the guard and the thieves exchanged shots; neighbors describe hearing at least ten gunshots. Police said the men fled after shooting the guard in the stomach. Authorities say the guard injured two of the suspects, one of them seriously. By the time police apprehended the car (which had a flat tire, likely from a stray bullet) near Beverly Hills, the seriously injured suspect had already died. The security guard was reportedly found seeking refuge under a nearby Range Rover and has since been hospitalized, along with the other suspect injured. Audi's third man was reportedly uninjured. It is still unclear whether Saghian was specifically targeted or whether the attempted thefts were simply seduced by the Rolls Royce riding in the wealthy hills. Authorities are also seeking to piece together an apparent series of similar incidents in the region. In the words of George Harrison on Blue Jay Way: Ask a cop on the street / There are so many to meet.







