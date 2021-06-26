Dress up like a Christmas tree

Kesha

We often talk about the nonexistence of fun fashion during the height of the pandemic, when sweatpants reigned supreme while we were worried about good, about everything else (health, money, family, etc.). But it is of course not entirely true. Somewhere there, a whole category of accessories, alias string, thrived, and as people hung them on their masks, sunglasses, water bottles, etc., Pretty Connected reporting options lead the pack.

These versatile and useful pieces brought us some joy during a very spooky time – and, unsurprisingly, celebrities like Kesha liked them too.

“This is how I always felt about shoes, handbags, sunglasses or hats – I like being able to wear a old 70s band t-shirt with a pair of Wrangler cut-off shoes, but then you add a nice pair of shoes or a cute bag and all of a sudden you feel like a chic bitch, “says the singer. In the style by telephone. “That’s kind of what mask chains became for me in my forties. I just felt a bit cuter, a bit more myself, a bit friendlier when people couldn’t see my face. Things that shine really do for me, I started wearing them all the time.

It was this true love for the product and the company that led her to connect with Pretty Connected founder Lara Eurdolian. The two ended up collaborating on a limited edition collection that is available for sale right now. The eye-catching designs feature a yin-yang pendant, a symbol Kesha was drawn to during her stay at the house.

“I was supposed to be on tour this whole time,” she explains. “So I kind of asked my spirit guides, ‘Can you give me a symbol?’ And my symbol was the yin-yang. I started to see it everywhere, and now it’s one of my favorite things. It reminds me that in dark times light comes and everything is cyclical. Just try to stay balanced. “

Kesha tells us that having this little reminder on a chain, which she wears like a necklace and clings to everything from her keys to her phone, is useful to her. It also brings joy to the singer, which is her main rule in everything related to fashion and beauty.

“I see myself as a soul that has a body to decorate – with tattoos, earrings, a nose ring, a gold. I like to decorate myself with things that make me happy, keep me grounded, or me. make them laugh. I feel I’m now like a Christmas tree. Everything I wear, I want it bring me joy and I feel it’s a representation of what I’m feeling inside. “

Of course, only wearing things that inspire joy is also letting go of what no longer serves you, and even though Kesha is a big fan of nostalgia – “It’s one of my favorite emotions.” – she also says she recently had a good time clean your closet.

“It really feels good to make room for new clothes and new memories,” she tells us. “To be honest, I got rid of over a thousand things.”

Simultaneously, this cleanup and organizing process also helped Kesha connect with fans from afar.

“I sell [my clothes] to fans with a percentage goes to charity, “she tells us, talking about the items she sells on ebay. “Just a few of my personal items that I don’t want anymore, that I sleep in. And my fans around the world have been really thrilled to be able to sleep in a shirt that I slept in. I don’t know if that is. is weird, but it’s been a really nice experience because it creates space and it creates a connection. It makes them happy, and the money goes. [Black Lives Matter and Musicares]. So it’s a win-win at all levels. “

Kesha

While Kesha has definitely been busy over the past year and a half, between her Pretty Connected collaboration and her supernatural podcast, Kesha and the creepies, she’s excited to be back on the road and performing again, now that it’s safe to do so. The singer is going to start it next tour from August – and she promises it’s going to be an extremely fun time.

“I’ve always loved touring, but I’ve never been so excited to go on tour in my life,” she says. “I’m so thankful that this is what I can do as a profession – I can run around the world to have dance parties. So it’s gonna be the toughest, knottiest fucking dance party and sweatiest you “I’ve been there for a year and a half. This is my personal mission. I just want a place where people come and feel that they can be totally 100% themselves, and free, and let out all the energy that has been pinned down for the past year and a half. “

And as to whether we’re going to spot a yin-yang somewhere on stage next to him?

“I’m pretty sure you could. It’s definitely something that’s become very symbolic to me, and I love symbols of power. So I wouldn’t be surprised if you see one here or there.”

You can buy Kesha x Pretty Connected now, at shop.prettyconnected.com.