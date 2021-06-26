Year in Review – Stanford University Athletics





STANFORD, Calif .– Stanford finished the 2020-21 season as the Pac-12 champion in men’s tennis for the first time since 2015, while the title was the first on the trending program since 2003. The Cardinal went 11-6 on the season with a score of 6-1 in the Pac-12 game and qualified for the second round of the NCAA tournament in Charlottesville, Virginia. Pac-12 Champions Stanford finished the 2020-21 season as the Pac-12 champion in men’s tennis for the first time since 2015, while the title was the first on the trending program since 2003. The Cardinal went 11-6 on the season with a score of 6-1 in the Pac-12 game and qualified for the second round of the NCAA tournament in Charlottesville, Virginia. By winning the conference title with a sweep, Stanford men’s tennis won a 7-0 victory over Washington on Sunday, April 18. The title was the 18th Stanford Conference Championship in men’s tennis. Stanford got off to a quick start in the doubles, winning on courts one and three. The tandem of Arthur Fery and Alexandre rotsaert clinched a 6-0 victory on court three, while the pair of Axel geller and Tomas kopczynski won a 6-3 triumph in first place. The Cardinal won all six singles games to complete his second 7-0 shutout of the season. Rotsaert and Neel Rajesh gave Stanford a 3-0 lead with back-to-back wins on courts four and six, respectively, while Tristan boyer won the game and the league championship on short four, 7-5, 6-2. Axel geller closed his first-place victory in straight sets, his third of the year over an opponent classified in singles, while Timothy Sah and Fery each won in three sets. Consecutive Heroics of Sah Timothy Sah scored two straight runs in Stanford’s 4-3 wins over the UCLA No 34/25 and USC No 15/12 on April 9 and 10, respectively. Stanford trailed 3-0 against UCLA, before scoring three straight singles wins to tie the game. Sah, who was undeterred after losing a 10-8 tiebreaker in the second set, has won the last four games of the third for a 6-4 win to win the game. Facing a similar scenario against the Trojans just 24 hours later, tied at 3-3 in the singles final, Sah came back from a 6-7, 0-5 deficit and a 3 hole. -5 in the third set, to win the deciding point, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 7-5, and send the team into jubilation. As a result, Sah was named Pac-12 Player of the Week. Here’s another (better) look at our winning point from Timothy Sah #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/tdvtnNnb69 Stanford Men’s Tennis (@StanfordTennis) April 10, 2021 Both wins helped the team off to a 5-0 start in conference and were instrumental in the final victory of the Pac-12 championship. Talent from top to bottom of the list Stanford was part of the final nationwide schedule to start the season due to restrictions in Santa Clara County, but that didn’t stop the schedule from a productive season. 11 student-athletes registered at least one singles victory, while eight achieved at least one in doubles. First-year student Arthur Fery had a tremendous introduction to college tennis, leading the team with a 13-3 in singles and 12-2 in doubles record. Senior Axel geller – who was hailed as the best senior in the Northwest region by the ITA – went 6-6 in singles, playing almost entirely at the No. 1 position and 8-5 in doubles. Tristan boyer and Timothy Sah won eight singles matches each, while Alexandre rotsaert and Guillaume recovered counted five. Genesen was also honored for his classwork, as he was named Pac-12 Male College Tennis Athlete of the Year. Roll of honor Arthur Fery Second Team All-Pac-12

Pac-12 Player of the Week (April 8) Axel geller Senior Player of the Year ITA North West

First Team All-Pac-12 Guillaume recovered Pac-12 College Athlete of the Year Timothy Sah Arthur Ashe Award for Leadership and Sportsmanship

ITA Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award

Pac-12 Player of the Week (April 12) Paul Goldstein Wilson ITA Northwest Coach of the Year







