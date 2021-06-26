Fashion Hits and Failures of the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards | Gallery

From the editors of Wonderwall.com

6:05 p.m. PDT, June 25, 2021

The 48th edition of the Daytime Emmy Awards has finally arrived! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at our latest round of event fashion successes and failures starting with Rachel Lindsay. The former Bachelor Nation star, who has since been incredibly outspoken about her review of the franchise, stepped out in this stunning emerald green gown. The dress, delicately gathered at the waist, also featured a sensual thigh-high slit. This one has been a definite success in our books! Read on to find out more

Unfortunately, we missed this particular look. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood showed up at the event in what appears to be an ethereal dress inspired by fairy tales, the only problem? We don't think it seems to be working. While the "The Bold and the Beautiful" actress looked like a vision in pale blue, the corset was a bit out of place.

Okay, we absolutely love this look! "General Hospital" actress Kelly Thiebaud attended the awards show in this sage green satin garment. From her flattering figure to her timeless appeal (that collared neckline is everything!), Kelly looked like a dream.

“The Young and the Restless” actress Heather Tom stepped out in this shimmering gold mini dress. While she kept things consistent with her matching heels, there was something wrong with the overall look, namely that she felt like she was better dressed for a New Years Eve party than a award ceremony.

“Bridgerton” atmosphere, do you like it? “General Hospital” star Briana Henry walked the red carpet at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards with more majesty than ever. Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini’s structured, strapless tailoring featured a voluminous skirt and delicate floral details. Briana has also kept her accessories to a minimum, allowing the gorgeous dress to speak for itself. We really couldn’t get enough of this one.

At the annual awards show, Carolyn Hennesy showed up in a pale blue dress embellished with Pol ‘Atteu. While the “General Hospital” star looked gorgeous overall, there was nothing particularly magical about us about this custom dress.

Sometimes simplicity is the key. At the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, “General Hospital” actress Katelyn MacMullen opted for a simple and flattering red dress. Alexander Wang’s floor-length maxi dress, which was beautifully simple in its figure, featured subtle peek-a-boos of skin. Complete with a matching red clutch and minimal jewelry from Mejuri, Katelyn looked both chic and effortless.

We weren’t the biggest fans of “All My Children” actress Victoria Platt’s dress choice for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. The shimmering dark hue dress, which featured keyhole details and long sleeves , could have been a show in theory, but unfortunately it failed in our books. As for his choice of accessories? We felt the circular hoops were a bit of a busy addition to an already eye-catching dress.

Green looked like he was having a moment on the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet and we were here for it! Victoria Konefal, who appears in “Days of Our Lives”, stepped out in a tailor-made dress from Pol ‘Atteu. From the shimmering dark green fabric to the plunging neckline, the 24-year-old actress has captured all the attention! Another detail that we could not help but love? Her wavy locks, which gave us major vibes of old Hollywood.

Entertainment Tonight co-host Nischelle Turner hasn’t really dressed to impress in our books. Don’t get me wrong, there were elements of the tailoring that we loved individually (like the delicate layers of lace and the stunning corset corset), but all together? It didn’t seem to be working. The black accents also seemed to contrast too much with the pale blue hue of the dress.

A day queen! Longtime “Days of Our Lives” actress Deidre Hall certainly knows how to dress for a coveted event! Before the show, she walked the red carpet in this subtly shimmering midnight blue pantsuit and we loved every moment. She finished the chic but cool look with a matching clutch, black pointy heels and pearl earrings.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” actress Courtney Hope arrived on the red carpet in a coordinating two-piece. Truth be told, the set looked a bit dated. The dark blue hue was gorgeous, but the embellished top and parted voluminous skirt looked disjointed at best.

How beautiful is she ?! At the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Michelle Stafford went for a look that was both sexy and classy in this flattering floral dress and we think she totally pulled it off. The “The Young and the Restless” actress showed off her curves and debuted one of our favorite looks of the night.

Another dress that may have been successful in theory? The voluminous dress of the actress of “General Hospital” Sydney Mikayla by Pol ‘Atteu. We’re not quite sure how we feel about many elements of the dress, especially how much fabric it appears to be. Unfortunately, there seemed to be too much of everything here.

10/10, Giada! Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis made an appearance at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, and she looked chic and cute while doing it! She opted for a black midi dress from Aje that featured a touch of skin and oozing sensuality. As for the finishes of Giada? She wore transparent Gianvito Rossi sandals, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Le Vian and KALLATI jewelry.

Before the awards ceremony, “General Hospital” star Finola Hughes walked the red carpet in this dark red dress by Vivienne Westwood. And while the dress itself was quite stunning, the overall appearance seemed to fall flat. (we weren’t fans of the chunky black heels she paired). Alas, what could have been a mind-blowing red carpet moment seemed utterly forgettable.

Now this that’s how we wear red! “The Young and the Restless” actress Melissa Claire Egan wore this dark cherry red strapless dress that adorably showed off her growing baby bump. Her finishes also served to enhance the beautiful simplicity of tailoring her minimal jewelry from Jennifer Behr and Natalia Fedner to her slicked back hair, Melissa looked like a dream.

“The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood looked more glamorous than ever at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards! The metallic teal top brought the right amount of sparkle and glamor to an otherwise neutral ensemble. Another aspect of the look that we love? Its simple but soft hoops!

As for one of the most striking looks of the evening? It would be from the actress of “General Hospital” Brytni Sarpi, who opted for this gorgeous glitzy dress. As the dress wavered between “just right” and “a little too busy”, we feel like Brytni gave it a really good shake! From the dramatic one-shoulder look to the eclectic use of color, Brytni certainly stood out from the crowd in this room.