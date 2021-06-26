Woman rages after receiving PrettyLittleThing dress that looks like ‘trash bag’





Ordering clothes online is always risky because you can’t try on them before you buy. Will it fit? Does it look like the model photo from the site? A woman who took the risk on a dress from PrettyLittleThing was far from impressed when she arrived. Mckenzie shared a photo of the minidress alongside a clip of what she looked like once she tried it on TIC Tac in a video that has since racked up over 7.6 million views. The satin dress, which retailed for 18, was described as “a year-round wardrobe staple” on the website.





(Image: tiktok / mckenziesanderson)

The site also suggests shoppers “pair this dress with a barely there necklace and heels.” But when Mckenzie received his order, it did not meet his expectations, but his shapeless style was compared to a “black bag”. McKenzie uploaded the video of her purchase with the caption, “And yes, it’s the right size. Nice little thing, I want my money back.” Since its publication, the video has racked up over 1.8 million likes and 14,000 comments. One person said, “Girl, don’t scare me like that, I just bought some gifts for my best friend from them.”





(Image: tiktok / mckenziesanderson)

Another viewer revealed, “I was going to order it too,” alongside a skull emoji, to which Mckenzie responded by saying, “Well, you’re welcome for the warning.” “Are you carrying a garbage bag?” Commented a third person, while another TikTok user said, “Why are you wearing sheets?” Meanwhile someone else said, “GIRL PLS TELL ME YOU HAVE RECEIVED YOUR MONEY.” The Mirror has reached out to PrettyLittleThing for comment. Has this ever happened to you? We want to hear it all. Email us at [email protected]







