Travis Scott’s collaboration with Dior was a riot – WWD

So Travis Scott’s collaboration with Dior was a riot – literally. The French fashion house unveiled the collaboration on Friday in front of 500 guests during its first physical male show in 18 months.

The event drew a large crowd outside, who rushed forward and knocked down a security barrier as the singer left the venue, forcing him to retreat inside – before reappear to commune with his fans in a makeshift mosh pit in the street.

Behind the scenes after the show, the situation was just as chaotic, as photographers scrambled for a photo of the rapper with Dior’s artistic director for men’s clothing, Kim Jones, who unsuccessfully advocated for social distancing.

It was the first big celebrity fashion moment in Paris since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and one worthy of Scott’s status as a pop culture icon.

“It’s a cultural phenomenon, and culture is something that the younger generation wants to associate with, especially when they’re away from it all,” Jones said. After three seasons of online shows, each with a different artist as a guest collaborator, her decision to partner with a musician couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It turns people on. Dior did particularly well last year. Everywhere you go there is a line in front of the store. We’ve sold all kinds of things to all kinds of people, and I just want to keep getting this message across, ”the creator explained.

This is the first time that Dior has designed a full collection with a musician, and Jones made sure the house codes were front and center, making couture – and in particular his signature Oblique jacket – the backbone of the range, although the flared pants added a 70s touch to the look.

Scott brought other psychedelic influences, from the sun-bleached pastels and acid green of the color palette, to the giant mushrooms and cacti dotting the desert set, which symbolized the artist’s home state, the Texas, and his creative collective Cactus Jack.

“The cactus is one of my lasting inspirational plants,” Scott said, adding that his birth name is Jacques and his mother calls him Baby Jack. “It’s a label and a movement, an idea and an inspiration that we try to instill and keep moving forward, trying to help the world with new designs and inspiring experiences.”

Naturally, he provided the soundtrack for the show, including a new track titled “Lost Forever”, co-written with James Blake and Westside Gunn.

Jones noted that Christian Dior visited Texas on his first trip to the United States in 1947. “We basically did the reverse trip via Travis,” he noted. Western-style touches included python prints, a dusty suede jacket, and a double Saddle bag with a stirrup handle.

Graphics ranged from hand drawn Cactus Jack graphics to a new take on the Dior Oblique logo spelling out the word “Jack”. It turns out that Bernard Arnault, head of Dior’s parent company, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, personally endorsed the irreverent taking of one of his most valuable pieces of intellectual property.

“I knew he would love it or hate it, and he got it completely,” Jones said. “He likes to see the energy and the fun. He has seen everything in the world. I always like spending time with Mr. Arnault because of his eye. He knows exactly what he likes and he knows exactly what works – that’s why he’s Mr. Arnault.

It’s easy to see why the luxury mogul would roll out the red carpet for Scott, who has collaborations with brands like Nike, Playstation, Epic Games and Dover Street Market to his name. The musician’s collaboration with McDonald’s last year resulted in meat shortages and helped push up the fast food giant’s shares.

Discussions online around the Cactus Jack Dior collection have centered around the new skate-inspired sneakers, which Dior is no doubt hoping to match the success of its Air Jordan sneakers released last year. Regardless of the business results, the amount of branding heat generated by Friday’s event was priceless.

Jones will follow another barometer of success. “It will be interesting to see how many young kids you see wearing costumes now after that, because he’s such a big influence. I don’t like to do things for the hype, I like to do things to excite the consumer, ”he said.