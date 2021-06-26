Kid Cudi details her decision to wear a dress on Saturday night live

During an appearance on The shop: without interruption, Kid Cudi explained in detail his decision to wear an Off-White dress for his Saturday Night Liveperformance of Sad People in April.

This was done as a tribute to Kurt Cobain, explaining,SNL comes my way, so I immediately thought, oh that would be the perfect opportunity to wear a dress. But, do I go to a store and buy something from the store, or do I have to get someone to fuck me?

From there he began to look around, when he realized that he had a close friend who could perform his vision. I was at this point where I was looking on my phone, sort of looking at all these different stores and looking at dresses. I was like, it’s cute, it’s cute. And then I finally realized, yo, I’m going to ask Virgil to do this. I’ll see if he has time, because he’s crazy [busy], he has a lot of things he does.

And he hit me back and said, Yeah, let’s go. I have fingerprints, what do you want? I was like, okay, I want something floral, like a sundress. He loves, perfect. He sent me fingerprints about two seconds later. He had shit on the deck.

The moment was celebrated, with comedian and friend Pete Davidson praising the artist for it. Cudi asked if he was worried about potential criticism for wearing the dress, and he responded with a definite no.