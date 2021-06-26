



For spring, Mihara Yasuhiro has focused on the ordinary for her student collection called Usual. I ask the question: does everything have to be new or fresh? he says, while continuing to riff on his signature style, working with everyday fabrics such as flannel or denim. More from WWD The elements of the garment appear quirky or oversized, as Yasuhiro played with patterns to achieve distorted constructions. The sleeves of a denim jacket seem to drape over the shoulders. A waistcoat is made up of interlocking zipped bags. Yasuhiro said he was intrigued by designers of yesteryear, such as Madeleine Vionnet and Pierre Cardin, keeping their unusual silhouettes in mind as he created rounded shapes. The usual, in fact, is rather unusual here, as Yasuhiro elevates streetwear with eclectic twists. For the second season, the house is filming fashion creatures with a man entering a bar. Designer college friend Takumi Furuhashi wrote the script and performed it again. But once a TV turns on, the scene shifts to Tokyo International Airport, which has been on Yasuhiros’ mind as he misses travel. People in their 50s wearing the clothes do not play, but play themselves, strum a guitar, shadowbox or juggle. The video ends with a great evening of dancing to live music. From this video, I want people to regain energy, be encouraged, Yasuhiro said. [Its] the main theme is: do we need to change? Launch gallery: Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Menswear Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

