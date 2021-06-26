The Palm Angels x Missoni collection hits stores June 30 – WWD

MILAN – “I’ve always wanted to do a collaboration with him, but I was waiting for him to ask me,” said Angela Missoni, discussing the Missoni partnership with Palm Angels and its founder and creative director Francesco Ragazzi. The two fashion brands have teamed up on a co-branded collection for men and women that will hit stores on June 30.

Composed of a complete range of 150 pieces, the collection will be sold in online boutiques and physical stores of the brands, but also through a retail network of around sixty high-end boutiques and department stores in the world.

Missoni and Ragazzi are not strangers since they are part of an extended family. Ragazzi is, in fact, the nephew of Bruno Ragazzi, longtime partner of Missoni.

“When I was young I wanted to be a fashion photographer and Angela was the first to bring me to the set which gave me the opportunity to learn the skills [that] has become so important in my career as an artistic director for Moncler, ”said Ragazzi, who created the Palm Angels fashion line in 2015 after the publication the previous year of a photographic book collating images of skateboarders he has photographed in Venice. Palm Angels is under the aegis of New Guards Group, the Italian fashion group controlled by Farfetch.

Ragazzi admitted that the idea of ​​doing a collaboration with Missoni was something that had crossed his mind for a while, but that he wanted to find the right time to do it. “Before, Palm Angels was too small to have the ambition to work with Missoni, but now I think we are ready for this type of high level collaboration,” said the designer, adding that the project “has taken shape around of a cup of coffee with Angèle.

In order to expand the collaboration, Missoni opened the company’s archives to Ragazzi, who had the chance to dive deep into the kaleidoscopic world of the brand’s colors, patterns and textures.

“It’s been super exciting,” Ragazzi said. “The Missoni Archives was the starting point, but then I had the chance to break free and combine the world of Missoni with the world of Palm Angels into something new that speaks the language of both brands. “

“I really appreciate the fact that Francesco has found so much inspiration in our world and that he believes our established brand still has a lot to say, also to the new generations,” said Missoni. “I have always thought that this was the way to go to approach the new generations, without losing our identity, our DNA, our iconic style. I think one of the secrets to Missoni’s longevity is the fact that she is transgenerational and today that is something more important than ever because what really matters now is not your age, but your mentality.

Heavily inspired by the Missoni Fall 2018 collection, where Angela Missoni delved into the positive and joyful vibe of New York City in the late 70s / early 80s, the collection is steeped in the urban vibe. , relaxed and cool emblematic of Palm Angels.

The range includes tracksuits and zip-up cardigans featuring iconic Missoni designs, as well as hoodies in solid tones decorated with graphic patterned belts or drawstrings. Spray paint splashes on peppered sweatshirts, tees and oversized dresses, while pants, suits and skirts are cut with clean, clean lines.

A co-branded logo was created from an oval Missoni logo dating from the 70s. “It comes from one of the first collaborations Missoni developed with Emmanuelle Khanh,” said Ragazzi, who saw it for the first time in an archive image splashed on the back of a top worn by a model pictured on Milan’s Via Manzoni at night.

The Palm Angels x Missoni collection, from 160 to 2,500 euros, also includes berets, sneakers, sandals and tote bags, all injected with a street spirit.

The lineup will be promoted through footage taken by David Sims which will also be featured on billboards in Miami, where Palm Angels will open a store next week.

The launch of the collection reflects Missoni’s current strategy of renewing the brand’s image and offering it to make it more attractive to younger generations. Earlier this month, the label unveiled the launch of a line of sustainable sneakers developed in collaboration with ACBC, a shoe start-up based in Milan – the acronym stands for Anything Can Be Changed – it is a specialist in the production of ecological footwear.

As reported, Missoni revealed that longtime Creative Director Angela Missoni, the daughter of founders Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, is stepping down from her post, while remaining president of the fashion house. She was replaced at the head of the women’s line by her right-hand man, Alberto Caliri, who made his debut as a creative director with the 2022 station collection. the men’s line, which was previously designed by Angela Missoni, is now creatively led by a design team. As part of the reorganization strategy, the Missoni collections are now distributed through Italy, France, Benelux, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia by the Italian Brama Group showroom.

