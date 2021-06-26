ECIDD Dress Code Debate Continues | New

El Campo ISD’s dress code for the upcoming school year has yet to be created, but changes could come after administrators considered potential legal issues with the current policy at their Tuesday meeting.
In closed session Tuesday, administrators discussed potential legal issues with the current district student and staff dress code policy, seeking advice from the district legal council, Superintendent Bob Callaghan told the newspaper on Friday.
After returning to the public session, the directors unanimously adopted a morequests the district superintendent and legal team to review the dress code and suggest revisions where legal risks may arise in the future.
What was said specifically behind closed doors was not disclosed, but Callaghan told the newspaper it concerned students’ free speech rights and recent U.S. court rulings.
The ECISD dress code for the 2021-2022 school year was not voted on at the meeting and will be discussed at a special meeting or at the regular council meeting in July, Callaghan said.
The last time the dress code for the upcoming school year was discussed by the board was during the March meeting, when administrators debated how to handle enforcement issues. dress code during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The main problem, district leaders said, was that students hid dress code violations, such as body piercings and facial hair, behind their face masks or the length of their hair under bandana-shaped blankets that s ‘wrap around the necks of the wearers.
Current district dress code policy prohibits male college students from wearing piercings, and no college student is allowed to wear piercings other than the ear. Male students are not allowed to have facial hair, especially mustaches or beards, and cannot have hair long enough to touch their shirt collar.
Schools are no longer allowed to require masks to be worn on campus, due to a warrant from Governor Greg Abbott issued in May.
The United States Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled 8 to 1 that a school district in Pennsylvania had violated a student’s free speech right. Student Brandi Levy sent a vulgar Snapchat message to around 250 people after she failed to qualify for her school’s cheering team, according to the New York Times. The student was suspended from cheerleading for a year because of the message, and she sued the school, ultimately winning since she did not send the message to the school grounds.
In the Levy case, the court ruled that school districts do not have infinite control over students’ free speech rights, but they can take steps in some cases to prevent bullying or violence. .
Schools are able to impose more dress code requirements on students involved in voluntary extracurricular activities or events, ECIDD leaders say, but Texas schools could potentially change their policies for the student population in general.
In the August 2020 court case DeAndre Arnold v. Barbers Hill ISD, a U.S. District Judge ruled that the dress code for Texas school districts only required male college students, but not female students, to keep their hair short in violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. The judge also ruled that such policies may be racially discriminatory.
Since the ruling, Texas schools have been waiting to see if they would eventually be required to change dress code policies regarding the length of male student hair.
Both Arnolds and Levys are preceded by Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District of 1969, where the Supreme Court upheld the right of students to freedom of expression when they wore black armbands at school in protest against the Vietnam War. As long as the freedom of speech was not disruptive, the court ruled that she could not be punished by the school district.