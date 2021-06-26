Deadly shooting in robbery outside Hollywood Hills fashion mansion – East Bay Times





A suspect was killed and a security guard seriously injured Friday morning in a robbery outside a fashion mogul in Hollywood Hills, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The dead man was one of three people who, around 2 a.m., allegedly followed a Rolls-Royce to the home of Richard Saghian, founder of fast-fashion company Fashion Nova. There, the armed thieves ordered two men from the Rolls to lie on the ground and began to take their watches and other personal items. When the security guard appeared, gunshots erupted between the two sides. The guard and the two men on the ground were shot, as were two of the thieves. The thieves fled in a gray Audi, which was pulled over by police about two miles away in West Hollywood. One of the men in the car was dead by then, police said. At the scene of the crime, on Blue Jay Way, the security guard was found under a parked Range Rover. He had been shot in the abdomen and taken to hospital in critical condition. The two robbery victims, who were also shot, were taken to hospital with injuries that would not be life threatening. The other injured suspect was taken to hospital and the third suspect was taken into custody. The guard, identified as a man in his sixties, is said to be a former law enforcement officer. TMZ reported that Saghian had been in the Rolls-Royce but was inside the house when the other men were robbed. One of the exclusive ‘Bird Streets’, Blue Jay Way is a stretch of multi-million dollar homes overlooking the Sunset Strip. Saghian’s house Previously owned by star DJ and music producer Avicii, who committed suicide at the age of 28 in April 2018. Saghian, now 39, bought the house that year for $ 17.5 million . Actors Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Aniston also lived on Blue Jay Way, which was immortalized in the Beatles song of the same name in 1967.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos