Handmade unisex collection in Irish bedroom wins fashion award





CIARAS A WINNER

Her collections are large, bold, colorful and vibrant with a strong streetwear vibe, so it’s no surprise that 2019 NCAD graduate Dubliner Ciara Allen de Lucan is one of this year’s RDS Craft Prize winners. who puts 10,000 in his pocket for his brand. A unisex collection she’s handcrafting in her home bedroom studio launched during the pandemic has sold online to both genders in Ireland, the United States and Italy. It’s good to see him stylish every day, she says. It’s also important to her that it’s Irish and fun, but also aware that all of my scraps are sewn together to create something new, and I’m slowly switching to using more durable fabrics, she says. Her prints are taken from images she takes of her beloved city of Dublin, her fabrics, softshell jersey, waterproof PVC and cotton drill. She also makes awesome accessories, from furry bags to scrunchies. Visit his website ciaraallendesigns.com RETURN KATIES

I first met Irish designer Katie Walsh eight years ago when she and her Italian husband launched a clean-lined clothing collection called Bolzoni Walsh. Since then her career has gained her clients like Rihanna, Florence Welch, Emma Watson and Kate Moss and she has become a sustainability advocate. Based in London, his new label The RePete Project is a line of anoraks made entirely from 29 recycled plastic bottles. Its 100% circular references mean that the garment can be broken down, rewoven and remade like new and never end up in landfill. It is 100% waterproof, windproof, breathable and made in a Gore-Tex certified factory. In six colors of therepeteproject.com for 295. The RePete Project 295 jacket

ENCOURAGING AGAIN

Also on the circular wagon, another Irish brand that describes itself as Ireland’s first truly sustainable womenswear brand is called AforeAfter. This is the brainchild of fashion and textile designer Sandra Murphy whose pride is that having accumulated over twenty years of experience, her collection is made not only of low impact materials (the buttons are made from Irish cow’s milk, for example) but also fabric, threads, buttons and labels have gone through rigorous certification processes. Designed in Clare, made in Poland, AforeAfters 27 wardrobe basics in neutral tones include dresses, tops, skirts and face coverings in three Murphy’s designed prints. Prices from 18 years old for masks, dresses 218-238, tops and skirts 118-138 in sizes XS-XL. Find them on aforeafter.com Hope Emerald Dress 238 aforeafter.com

FMH EQUIPMENT

Our pieces are seasonal, stackable and adaptable, says Killian Walsh of Ilk promoting unisex shirts and pants by capturing photos of customers in their homes wearing their favorite pieces. Fans include musician Pius wearing an Ilks check Miwa and Porto pants, Robert, owner of Big Fan Bao in his navy Miwa, Niamh, designer and owner of NimCo wearing a classic blue Ilks shirt and Jamie working from home in his classic shirt. , all photographed by Rosie Barrett. Find them all on https://ilk.ie/journal/wfh Miwa plaid shirt by musician Pius in Ilk

Niamh from NimCo in classic blue Ilk shirt

FROM CLARE TO FREEDOMS

Laura Mallet, who is half French, half Irish, artisan and designer of reusable textiles has decided to move her Blue Bridge House business from Briensbridge to Co Clare in the heart of Dublins Liberties in Hanover Square. His latest collection includes products made from hemp, organic cotton and linen and everything is ethically handmade in his workshop. Visit bluebridgehouse.com HELLO GUIDI

It is one of the world’s most iconic handmade shoe brands, designed to last a lifetime and made in the old tradition of modernized Italian workers’ boots for metropolitan clothing. The only place one could buy Guidi shoes from Tuscany in Ireland was at Envoy in Belfast, but now, thanks to Daragh Wynne in his new store on Wicklow Street, Guidi can be found in Dublin, but at a price. Each shoe is dyed into an object when put together so that each emerges from the drum entirely the same color and is soft and supple. A family-owned tannery dating back to 1896, they started making their own shoes from 2004 and were surprised by their immediate popularity with Chinese movie stars and musicians. Expect to pay for luxury at prices around $ 1,000, but these are shoes and boots that will outlive you. Visit dopl at 36 Wicklow Street, dopl.dublin or Instagram @ dopl.dublin Guidi boots









