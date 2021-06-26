Fashion
5 best costume stores in San Diego
To help you find the best costume stores near you in San Diego, we've put together our own list based onthis list of evaluation points.
The best costume stores in San Diego:
- Roberts men’s suits and tailor-made tailoring friendly boutique offering men’s clothing from casual to dressy style, alterations and made-to-measure tailoring.
- Men’s clothing house men’s clothing chain offering designer and casual clothing, footwear and accessories, and tuxedo rentals.
- Men’s fashion depot spacious store with discounted men’s suits, dress and casual outfits from top brands.
- Brother Tux chain of stores offering men’s tuxedos and formal suits in many styles, as well as shirts and accessories.
- Wedding and tuxedo gallery Stylish store offering designer wedding dresses, bridesmaid wear, prom dresses, as well as tuxedos.
Roberts men’s suits and tailoring
Roberts men’s suits and tailor-made tailoringhas provided bespoke suits and tuxedos to San Diego customers for over four decades. This formal wear store began when Robert opened his first boutique in Cleveland in 1975, then moved his business to San Diego two years later. Roberts Men Suits & Custom Tailoring has since grown into a sought-after brand of custom formal wear for men. As a family-owned business, the tailor shop has successfully crafted some of the best bespoke men’s suits and tuxedos across California and maintains its high standards to this day. If you need a suit or tuxedo and want to stand out at your next event, Roberts Men Suits & Custom Tailoring should be your first choice.
Products:
Tailor-made suits, tailoring, alterations, fashion advice
LOCATION:
Address: 3740 Sports Arena Blvd # 7, San Diego, CA 92110
Telephone: (619) 222-5660
Website:robertsmensuits.com
COMMENTS:
Friendly staff and a good selection of suits, shirts and ties. Was able to come in and get a fitted, tailored suit, and upon pickup, able to get a matching shirt and tie. Count Avramis
Men’s clothing house
Men’s clothing housespecializes in high quality men’s clothing at an affordable price. For more than four decades, Mens Wearhouse has maintained its high standards by providing California men with some of the best affordable suits, tuxedos and blazers without sacrificing quality. Besides the sales, you can also rent suits and tuxedos, regardless of your height or size. They offer suits, shirts, pants, sports coats, sportswear and accessories at discount prices. Mens Wearhouse offers free lifetime laundry on any formal wear you have purchased from them at all of the branches they have nationwide. Other services include 24 hour sewing, hemming, rental and more.
Products:
Suits, sports coats, shirts, pants, sweaters, sportswear, shoes, accessories
LOCATION:
Address: 5171 Mission Center Rd Ste B Camino Del Reina San Diego, CA 92108
Telephone: (619) 294-6660
Website:menswearhouse.com
COMMENTS:
Brilliant experience, they were very busy but David and Michael worked together and found me a perfect setup. The two big guys. And the tailor, I think they called him Bull, a super nice guy too, really knows what he’s doing. Scott bash
Men’s fashion depot
Men’s fashion depotis considered the largest collection of men’s suits in San Diego. The store offers more than 12,000 formal wear for men from major brands such as Calvin Klein, DKNY, Bill Blass, Renoir, Hugo Boss, and more. Mens Fashion Depot has remained true to its mission of providing San Diego men with an excellent collection of formal wear since 1978. Formal wear such as tuxedos, suits, sports coats, pants, shirts and ties , and the blazers are all of high quality and are offered at very competitive prices. Price, value and selection are their motto and no one compares to Mens Fashion Depot.
Products:
Suits, tuxedos, sports coats, blazers, accessories
LOCATION:
Address: 3730 Sports Arena Blvd San Diego, CA 92110
Telephone: (619) 222-9570
Website:mensfashiondepot.com
COMMENTS:
The best place in town to gear up for anything formal. Everything you need. Great quality and unbeatable price. Super friendly staff. Mike shess
Brother Tux
Brother Tuxis a family business that operates a men’s clothing store that opened in 1974. For over 40 years, Friar Tux has grown and currently has 26 branches in Southern California and Nevada. Additional services like online rental and online shopping have been popular with online customers. Friar Tux has proudly served Southern California with the highest quality formal wear such as suits, tuxedos and blazers and makes sure every customer’s needs are met. The company is proud to be passionate about what it does and has led it to be one of the leading suppliers of formal wear for men in California.
Products:
Suits, tuxedos, shirts, ties, socks, shoes, accessories, vests, sales, rentals
LOCATION:
Address: 5299 Linda Vista Rd #B San Diego, CA 92110
Telephone: (858) 565-0111
Website:friartux.com
COMMENTS:
Top notch experience. Professional approach. Friendly and patient service. Jay was great during the selection process and Daniel was great on the editing part. It’s a new experience for teenagers (prom) and Friar Tux made it less intimidating and fun. Ellen liu
Wedding and tuxedo gallery
Wedding and tuxedo galleryhas an inventory of high quality tuxedos, wedding dresses and evening wear for all shapes and sizes. Store staff are also capable and ready to make your experience with them as stress-free and as enjoyable as possible. Bridal and Tuxedo Galleria is a passionate formal wear boutique that loves to help people with their experience and match them with the perfect tuxedo or dress for that very special occasion. Their team is experienced and friendly and will make sure to go above and beyond for you to ensure that all of your needs are met. Looking for the perfect tuxedo to wear on this big day? Bridal and Tuxedo Galleria is the perfect place to go on a treasure hunt!
Products:
Tuxedos, bridal collection, accessories
LOCATION:
Address: 4242 Camino del Rio North Suite # 14 San Diego, CA 92108
Telephone: (619) 281-4696
Website:bridalandtuxedogalleria.com
COMMENTS:
Thanks to Davina and the rest of the staff for being patient with this indecisive bride! They were able to welcome me in complete safety and allowed me to have my family with me for the shopping experience in full attire! I highly recommend it. Karolina Soriano
