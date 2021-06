Namacheko Men Spring 2022

This season, Namachekos Dilan Lurr was inspired by the connection he saw between the ‘Ugly Duckling’, the fairy tale by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, and his own history as an immigrant, in particular his belated sense of pride in his heritage. We lived in a neighborhood where we were the only immigrant family and at school I had an extra class to learn Swedish faster. It was beautiful and I didn’t feel any racism, but that feeling of outsider-ship was there, said the creator, who moved to Sweden at the age of 9 from Iraq. It wasn’t until he launched the brand and filmed his first designs on members of his family that he began to be proud of his Kurdish roots, he added. More from WWD The lineup centered around when the Duckling realized he had always been a swan, teeming with references, from his family’s heritage and jewelry making, to the clothes he found ugly – and even a wink. look at “Star Wars”. Lurr liked the way the sci-fi movie franchise showed different people and species connected. It served as the basis for the ambiance of his films, shot in a brutalist church in Belgium, and influenced his choice of showroom, a space age room deep in the headquarters of the French Communist Party. These disparate ideas still came together in a cohesive whole with a futuristic and unisex touch, even the midi length shifts. Knits with openwork geometric patterns stand out; coated workwear-inspired denim jackets and colorful acid wash jeans; a leather jacket with metal pompoms and stylized coin-shaped buttons; thick silk tracksuits; and a coat with edged pockets inspired by Kurdish embroidery. Launch gallery: Namacheko RTW Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

