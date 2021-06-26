Fashion
How to shop like Lauren Chan
Welcome to our How to buy as series, where we spotlight personalities within the fashion industry and take a closer look at their personal relationships with style and the way they shop for all the best insider tips and tricks. This week we are discussing with a model, a size-included fashion advocate and the founder / CEO of Henning, Lauren Chan.
Multi-trait designer Lauren Chanshe is a model, co-founder, CEO, writer, editor, shall we continue? has a lock on personal style. She has understood what she is comfortable in, physically of course, but even more stylistically. As you deconstruct her ensembles, you will find that they often consist of simple dividers cleverly layered to create a clean and polished effect. His must-haves are the basics: blazers, button-down shirts, denim, with some geometric prints (often black and white) added to the mix to shake things up. She also has an affinity for vintage and has spent a lot of time in the midst of the pandemic scrolling through RealReal, we’re sure many can relate to. Below, we’ve rounded up Chan’s tips for shopping, as well as the items she’s keeping rotating this summer.
Shop Lauren’s Current Picks:
Fashion versus style, what’s the difference for you?
“For me, fashion is cultural and style is personal.”
Do you have a uniform?
I tend to wear a mix of blazer, t-shirt, soft button down shirts, jeans, denim shorts, sentimental gold jewelry, sneakers, loafers, or slippers. If I’m being honest, loungewear has become perhaps a permanent part of this rotation. This summer I wore the Henning knit dress and Henning bike shorts nonstop. ”
Which fashion items do you think are worth seeing? And vice versa, what can be done on the cheaper side?
“IMO, classic pieces think that suits, outerwear, accessories, high-end knits and denim that are super well-made are worth splurging. If I can see myself wearing the item for years to come and I think it will stay in portable shape, I indulge myself. For more trendy items, I spend less buying them second-hand. ”
Favorite purchase of all time?
“I have a few: my henning leather jacketshameless plug! This is an Acne level jacket designed for plus sizes, my Loewe black flamenco bag and my Lauren Addison wedding signet ring. ”
Do you think about dressing according to your body type?
“Don’t. Try this revolutionary concept instead: just wear what you want.”
Apart from your own label, which designers have impressed you in the plus size category?
“Some designers that I love who do long and / or larger sizes are: Tamara malas, Wray, Chromat, Hanifa, Christian Siriano, Tanya taylor, Prabal Gurung, Brandon maxwell, Mara Hoffmann, etc. On the brands side: Anthropology, J Crew, Mango, Bandier, Nike, etc. ”
Summer style icons inspiring you right now?
“There is a Photo of Rihanna who went viral a few months ago, she’s wearing colorful and soft denim shorts with short sleeves, which is pretty much like I dress all summer. I will say though, I’m obviously not Rihanna, so I’m replacing her heels with Birkenstock or sneakers. ”
Photo: Courtesy of Lauren Chan
Favorite places for online shopping? Favorites to visit in person?
”
The True is my favorite way to shop right now. Their app is like a game, you can create lists that update automatically as they get new inventory, and since everything is vintage and there is only one item of each. article, it’s like a race for the best songs. (Can you say I didn’t have much to do during my quarantine? Ha!) ”
Fashion List: What three items would you like to own someday (regardless of the price)?
“To be honest, I did most of my bucket list items with Henning:
a double-breasted blazer, a classic leather jacket, and a trench coat without season. If I was really dreaming I would say a bespoke Armani costume (he makes my favorite men’s suit, which I regularly buy vintage), a CHANEL big boy bag, and in fact, on my wishlist right now is the new Flamenco pleated Loewe bag. ”
Vintage or new?
“If I had to choose, vintage. I like RealReal,
trader, and Repackage. ”
What percentage of your wardrobe is made up of basics? Survey items?
“It’s probably a 90/10 split.”
The mark of a great outfit?
“Confidence. And a great bag or jewelry.”
Do you have any tips for marking high quality coins at lower prices?
“Buy vintage!”
What items do you have in intensive rotation each summer?
“Bike shorts, vintage t-shirts, short-sleeved buttons, knee-length denim shorts, slides and sneakers.”
What items do you wear every day?
“Whichever bag I’m using right now is a striped Loewe tote and my gold jewelry, which currently means my
Last line initial huggie, Baublebar Golden Safety Pin Earring, grandmother’s gold and jade necklace and my wedding ring. ”
Favorite people to follow on instagram for style inspiration?
“Right now I love to follow
@ ssun.1o, @champagnemani, @vanessahong, @mariaalia, @himichelleli, @nicolettemason, @preciousleexoxo, @ double3xposition, @itsmekellieb, @girlknewyork, @lealghouti, @palomija, @onlymakmill, @alyssainthecity, @alessandragl, @mollyconstable, etc. “
